Leaked phone call recordings allegedly show a write-in candidate for the state Legislature from Racine County, Adam Steen, making misogynistic comments, calling some of his own supporters “stupid,” openly considering breaking election law for a stunt, and agreeing with a statement that his own volunteers “are legitimately barbaric.”

WisconsinRightNow, a conservative online-only news outlet, reported for the first time Monday on what it says were secretly recorded phone calls between Steen and “top Republicans.”

In a statement, Steen did not deny any allegations regarding what he said in the recorded phone calls. He said: “I recently learned that someone I believed to be a trusted friend and volunteer campaign staff member made an unauthorized disclosure of archival data from both my campaign and private business.”

Steen also stated that the leaked audios were “a desperate and blatantly political attack intended to derail my campaign just weeks before the election,” and called his opponent, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a “weak and corrupt … lying coward.”

Steen is in a unique three-way race to represent Wisconsin Assembly District 63 against the incumbent, Vos, and Democrat Joel Jacobsen. Steen lost to Vos by 260 votes in a Republican primary that ended Aug. 9.

In a phone interview with The Journal Times on Saturday, prior to the publication of WisconsinRightNow’s exposé, Steen expressed confidence that he would defeat Vos in the general election. Steen also had been confident that he would defeat Vos by 20 points in the primary when in actuality Vos ended up winning by 2.6 points, the narrowest margin of Vos's political career.

Now, Steen and Jacobsen are running as write-ins against Vos ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day.

Steen and Vos did not immediately reply to requests for comment on this story. Jacobsen declined to comment.

In his statement, Steen said he has no plans to give up on his campaign. “I will be undeterred and will continue to offer the voters of this district a candidate willing to fight for those values we hold most dear,” his statement concluded.

District 63 primarily includes the southern half of Racine County west of Highway 31.

Leaked conversations

According to WisconsinRightNow’s reporting, Steen had been recording conversations using the “archive function” of a phone application his campaign staff was using. A staff member who quit allegedly shared those archived recordings with WisconsinRightNow.

Here is a selection of what Steen allegedly said, according to the report:

WOMEN: Steen at one point was recorded giving a backhanded compliment, saying “You’re a female, I get this, but you’re fairly logical.”

He also laughed at a joke being made by a female staffer, who said “If she gets too out of hand you can ask her to go have her period somewhere else,” to which Steen replied, “Yes, that sounds like a lovely idea.”

REGARDING TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Whenever he talks about Donald Trump in public and with reporters, Steen speaks highly about how important the former president's endorsement has been to generating support for the Steen campaign. But according to WisconsinRightNow’s reporting of the recordings, Steen said voters are “stupid” to have been swayed to support him solely because of the Trump endorsement.

When a campaign volunteer told Steen “We just have stupid voters. I mean like seriously that’s the unfortunate fact. Like the reason that the Trump endorsement would be such a big deal is that people solely base their vote on Trump’s endorsement,” Steen reportedly interjected and apparently agreed, saying, “—is for the stupid voters, ah, wow.”

On Saturday, Steen had told The Journal Times that “His (Trump’s) continued endorsement is big.”

Trump endorsed Steen less than a week before the end of the Aug. 9 primary election as Steen has supported Trump’s unending attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which Vos has refused to support.

Steen along with “MyPillow Guy” Mike Lindell — who is perhaps the nation’s top purveyor of conspiracy theories about President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win — have been advocating to get Trump to headline a rally for Steen in Wisconsin.

In another call, state Rep. Chuck Wichgers told Steen that it “would be neat if Trump came in.”

GABLEMAN AND ALUMINUM FOIL: A campaign volunteer said “she was ordered to wrap her phone in aluminum foil before meeting with” former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. She allegedly went on to say that “we were told … we couldn’t know the location of the meeting and that our phones had to be in Faraday bags or Faraday cases or wrapped in aluminum foil.”

Faraday bags and aluminum foil can block wireless signals.

Gableman led a yearlong investigation into the operation of the 2020 presidential election, which is costing taxpayers more than $1 million, at the order of Vos. After Gableman turned against Vos and endorsed Steen in the final days of the primary, Vos soon after fired Gableman, calling the former Supreme Court justice he hired "an embarrassment."

Despite claims from Gableman and others to the contrary, his investigation uncovered no evidence of widespread fraud.

Gableman, in a call reviewed by WisconsinRightNow, allegedly called the New York Democratic Attorney General’s investigation into Trump a “f**king criminal thing.” Gableman also described Trump as “amazing; he’s just amazing.”

SHERIFF: According to the report, “Steen also disparaged Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who is highly regarded by conservatives. ‘He was a d***head,’ he said in a recording. He said Schmaling told him: ‘I’m the sheriff, and I don’t have time for this stuff.’”

The sheriff declined to comment on this story.

ABSENTEE: An unnamed Wisconsin Assembly member allegedly suggested that someone request to have Vos’s absentee ballot mailed to Steen’s address and then have Steen deliver it to Vos’s house on video, as a way of again exposing alleged vulnerabilities in Wisconsin’s absentee ballot system.

This would essentially replicate what Steen supporter Harry Wait did with the ballots of Vos and Racine Mayor Cory Mason, for which Wait now faces felony ID theft and election fraud criminal charges.

‘BARBARIC’: Steen allegedly responded by saying “correct” after a campaign staff member told him “Your volunteers are legitimately barbaric.”