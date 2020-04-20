Recount confirms Henry Perez's re-election for Racine City Council

“It definitely reinforces our election process,” said Perez. “That was very reassuring. We have some good people who do what they need to to man our elections and assure our election security.”

Perez said that he also had, “a good conversation” with Sheppard after the count was completed.

“I thanked her for running because that is what this country is all about. I think we both ran really good campaigns in that we didn’t knock on each others’ abilities,” said Perez. “I’m looking forward to serving the community in the best way possible. I hope to work together to make this a better place for all of us to live.”

Sheppard was not available for comment on Monday afternoon.

City spokesman Shannon Powell said Sheppard did not have to pay the costs connected to the recount because the narrow margin fell below well below the percentage required to levy costs.

Unified recount

The recount was one two in the county following the contentious and controversial April 7 election, where absentee ballots flooded clerk’s offices for weeks and the rules surrounding mail-in and in-person voting changed several times in the week leading up to Election Day.