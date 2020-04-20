Recount confirms Henry Perez's re-election for Racine City Council

RACINE — The recount in Racine’s 12th Aldermanic District election has confirmed that Alderman Henry Perez was re-elected by a margin of three votes.
City of Racine staff began the recount of 1,493 votes from District 12 at City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., on Friday morning and wrapped up at about 12:30 p.m. on Monday. The recount confirmed that Perez won 748 votes in the April 7 election and his challenger, Stacy Sheppard, received 745.
Sheppard, who has served on the city’s Board of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services since October, requested the recount. Both Sheppard and Perez watched the recounting in person in room 205 of City Hall, where City Council meetings are typically held.
Perez said there were challenges, such as to ballots on which the witness did not list their address but resided with the voter. Also some of the remade ballots were not available because they had been sent to the Racine Unified School District recount at Festival Hall. But of the 11 re-made ballots where the originals were available, the remakes matched the original.
A ballot is remade when it is not being read by the tallying machine so it has to be remade by staff.
Confidence upheld
Perez said he took comfort that the count was exactly the same at the end of the process.
“It definitely reinforces our election process,” said Perez. “That was very reassuring. We have some good people who do what they need to to man our elections and assure our election security.”
Perez said that he also had, “a good conversation” with Sheppard after the count was completed.
“I thanked her for running because that is what this country is all about. I think we both ran really good campaigns in that we didn’t knock on each others’ abilities,” said Perez. “I’m looking forward to serving the community in the best way possible. I hope to work together to make this a better place for all of us to live.”
Sheppard was not available for comment on Monday afternoon.
City spokesman Shannon Powell said Sheppard did not have to pay the costs connected to the recount because the narrow margin fell below well below the percentage required to levy costs.
Unified recount
The recount was one two in the county following the contentious and controversial April 7 election, where absentee ballots flooded clerk’s offices for weeks and the rules surrounding mail-in and in-person voting changed several times in the week leading up to Election Day.
A recount of the Racine Unified School District’s referendum started on Saturday at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.,; that vote, approving a 30-year spending increase for RUSD facilities, passed by just five ballots. As of Monday afternoon, that recount was still ongoing.
Perez has served as District 12’s alderman since 2013.
