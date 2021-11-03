RCSO recommends charges against five Wisconsin elections commissioners

According to reporting from WISN-TV, the Sheriff's Officer said: "Commissioner Spindell did vote to give the illegal advice on March 12, 2020. However, he voted against giving the illegal advice on June 24, 2020, September 25, 2020, and January 15, 2021. Therefore, the Sheriff's Office did not feel it was appropriate to referrer (sic) a charging recommendation on Commissioner Spindell."

During the Oct. 28 news conference, Schmaling said repeatedly that he was not yet recommending charges, but that he might do so later. Schmaling also repeatedly said he was not trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and that his staff has no idea how the eight Ridgewood voters at the center of the investigation — whom the investigators allege did not have the mental capacity to vote — voted.

The WEC has stated that the Racine County Sheriff's Office's conclusions are wrong and that no crimes were committed. They argued that, under Wisconsin law, SVDs are not always necessary to be sent into nursing homes to execute the vote. Under the law, SVDs must make two attempts to execute the vote at nursing homes, and after that those living at nursing homes — regardless of their mental status — can mail in their ballots.