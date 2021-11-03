RCSO recommends charges against five Wisconsin elections commissioners

RACINE COUNTY — Sheriff Christopher Schmaling is recommending five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, three appointed by Democrats and two by Republicans, be criminally charged for having waived the law requiring the use of Special Voting Deputies during elections in 2020, he announced in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
Schmaling, a Republican, criticized Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, in the news release for not having launched a statewide investigation following the Racine County Sheriff's Office Oct. 28 disclosure of allegations of election fraud having occurred at Mount Pleasant's Ridgewood Care Center after SVDs were not sent in.
Ridgewood staff collected the residents' votes, which typically isn't allowed, but the WEC voted to make a statewide exception due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Based upon the failure of Attorney General Josh Kaul to initiate a statewide investigation, I have forwarded charging recommendations to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office for their review," states a release signed by Schmaling and Sgt. Michael Luell, who led the investigation into Ridgewood and also is the RCSO's public information officer. "The recommended charges are for Commissioners Margaret Bostelmann, Julie Glancey, Ann Jacobs, Dean Knudson and Mark Thomsen."
Charges were not recommended against Commissioner Bob Spindell, a Republican appointee who repeatedly voted against waiving the SVD law after he initially voted in favor.
According to reporting from WISN-TV, the Sheriff's Officer said: "Commissioner Spindell did vote to give the illegal advice on March 12, 2020. However, he voted against giving the illegal advice on June 24, 2020, September 25, 2020, and January 15, 2021. Therefore, the Sheriff's Office did not feel it was appropriate to referrer (sic) a charging recommendation on Commissioner Spindell."
During the Oct. 28 news conference, Schmaling said repeatedly that he was not yet recommending charges, but that he might do so later. Schmaling also repeatedly said he was not trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election and that his staff has no idea how the eight Ridgewood voters at the center of the investigation — whom the investigators allege did not have the mental capacity to vote — voted.
The WEC has stated that the Racine County Sheriff's Office's conclusions are wrong and that no crimes were committed. They argued that, under Wisconsin law, SVDs are not always necessary to be sent into nursing homes to execute the vote. Under the law, SVDs must make two attempts to execute the vote at nursing homes, and after that those living at nursing homes — regardless of their mental status — can mail in their ballots.
As such, the WEC argued that the law was still followed since it was deemed not possible to both have SVDs go into nursing homes while also following health and safety protocols in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe was not mentioned in Wednesday's release as someone to be charged.
Riley Vetterkind, spokesman for the WEC, said in an email Wednesday afternoon that he did not have a comment at this time. He referred back to a statement signed by Bostelmann, Glancey, Jacobs, Knudson and Thomsen that argued the Sheriff's Office's conclusions were incorrect. Those commissioners have repeatedly asserted that their votes were done in public and that ignoring the SVD law was necessary "to preserve the right to vote."
“We knew that for the protection of residents, only essential workers — which did not include SVDs — were being allowed into facilities across the state,” Glancey said in a statement. “As such, we knew it was essential to preserve the right to vote for those residents, so rather than require the absurdity of sending SVDs to knock on a locked door, we pivoted to the absentee voting process.”
The Journal Times has reached out to the District Attorney's Office and state Department of Justice, which is headed by Kaul, for comment.
The charges laid out by the Sheriff's Office would be:
- Misconduct in public office (felony)
- Election fraud as an election official assisting with violations (felony)
- Party to the Crime of Election Fraud – Receive Ballot Non-Election Official (misdemeanor)
- Party to the crime of election fraud-solicit assistance in violation of Wisconsin statute (misdemeanor)
The Racine County investigation of Ridgewood is not connected to the state probe ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman. However, Vos said he, as well as Racine County County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, were made aware of the local investigation in its early days. The Sheriff's Office's investigation lasted nearly a year, Luell said.
It is not uncommon for the RCSO to make public announcements when certain charges are referred to the District Attorney's Office.