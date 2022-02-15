Raymond School Board: This year, enough candidates for a primary; 4 advance

RAYMOND — In 2020, nobody filed to run for Raymond School Board when there was one open seat, with the winner being decided by write-in. The next year, nobody filed to run for two open seats.

This year, enough candidates ran that a primary was forced.

Two candidates have been eliminated from the race according to the preliminary results of Tuesday's six-way primary, with four advancing. The final election, April 5, will reduce the list of finalists to the two who will be elected to the board.

Advancing to appear on the final ballot will be:

Gwen McGuire Keller, 302 votes.

Art Binhack, 243 votes.

Janell Wise, 195 votes.

Jillian Berman, 143 votes.

Eliminated are Alison Ebert, who received 123 votes, and Tonya Martin, who received 28 votes.

