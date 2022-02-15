 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical top story

Raymond School Board: This year, enough candidates for a primary; 4 advance

  • 0
Raymond School stock photo image file

Raymond School, 2659 76th St., is pictured here in 2015.

 Journal Times file photo
Gwen Keller, Raymond School Board Candidate

Keller
Janell Wise, Raymond School Board Candidate

Wise
Art Binhack, Raymond School Board Candidate

Binhack
Jillian Berman, Raymond School Board Candidate

Berman

RAYMOND — In 2020, nobody filed to run for Raymond School Board when there was one open seat, with the winner being decided by write-in. The next year, nobody filed to run for two open seats.

This year, enough candidates ran that a primary was forced.

Two candidates have been eliminated from the race according to the preliminary results of Tuesday's six-way primary, with four advancing. The final election, April 5, will reduce the list of finalists to the two who will be elected to the board.

Advancing to appear on the final ballot will be:

  • Gwen McGuire Keller, 302 votes.
  • Art Binhack, 243 votes.
  • Janell Wise, 195 votes.
  • Jillian Berman, 143 votes.

People are also reading…

Eliminated are Alison Ebert, who received 123 votes, and Tonya Martin, who received 28 votes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Tony Evers continues address

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News