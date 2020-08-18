Racine's primary results lagged behind; General election could be the same

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — By 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, the Democratic primary race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District was ready to be called: Roger Polack had an approximately 15-point lead on Josh Page and all the counties in the first district were either at 100% or with more than 90% of results returned.

Except Racine County, which was at 65%.

The last update from Racine County had been at 9:15 p.m. One ward in Caledonia and one ward in North Bay showed zero results reported, but so did several wards in the City of Racine. The next update was at 11:05 p.m., which had all wards except one in Racine counted. The final unofficial results were released at 11:15 p.m.

“There are many factors that impact our ability to turn results around quickly on Election Night, and our priority is always on ensuring accurate, secure, and fair elections, not on speed,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge stated in an email.

While the city is getting more resources for the Nov. 3 election through a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, that won’t change the factors that slow down the city’s count.

The hold-up