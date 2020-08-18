Racine's primary results lagged behind; General election could be the same

RACINE — By 10 p.m. on Aug. 11, the Democratic primary race for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District was ready to be called: Roger Polack had an approximately 15-point lead on Josh Page and all the counties in the first district were either at 100% or with more than 90% of results returned.
Except Racine County, which was at 65%.
The last update from Racine County had been at 9:15 p.m. One ward in Caledonia and one ward in North Bay showed zero results reported, but so did several wards in the City of Racine. The next update was at 11:05 p.m., which had all wards except one in Racine counted. The final unofficial results were released at 11:15 p.m.
“There are many factors that impact our ability to turn results around quickly on Election Night, and our priority is always on ensuring accurate, secure, and fair elections, not on speed,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge stated in an email.
While the city is getting more resources for the Nov. 3 election through a grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, that won’t change the factors that slow down the city’s count.
The hold-up
The biggest issue Coolidge pointed to was that the city does not have a central count. Absentee ballots must be first assessed for compliance with state law — ensuring all the necessary signatures and addresses are present — by City Clerk’s Office staff. Then they need to be counted with the ballots for their ward.
This means the machines that count the ballots for each ward cannot be run until all absentee ballots are processed. The increased use of absentee ballots in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process.
“We’re pleased that Racine residents continue to participate in our electoral process via absentee voting even in the midst of the pandemic,” Coolidge wrote. “Extra time at the end of the day for processing is just one of many adaptations we have all had to make.”
Coolidge called trying to make changes to speed up results “a double-edged sword,” since she wanted to ensure that the count remains as accurate as possible.
“I believe we are always looking into the process to see what can be improved. Elections have a lot of moving pieces and there is always room for improvement,” she said. “However, since the pandemic I believe that the increase in absentee ballots will become a new normal.”
