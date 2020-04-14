You are the owner of this article.
Racine Unified referendum votes are certified; recount window open
Racine Unified referendum votes are certified; recount window open

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers has certified the April 7 election results, which were released Monday, confirming that the 30-year referendum passed by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 to 16,743.

The Board of Canvassers, made up of three RUSD employees, confirmed the vote Tuesday morning by cross-referencing the tape from each voting ward in the district with the numbers compiled by the county clerk Monday.

The referendum money is set to fund $598 million in construction as well as debt service for that work. In total it allows the district to levy $1 billion over 30 years.

“I want to thank our community for their support, not only on Election Day but over the past year," Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said after the preliminary results came out on Monday night. "With your partnership, the District was able to develop a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan that meets the needs of the District and that our community supports."

With the board of canvass meeting done, it is now possible for anyone who voted in that election to request a full recount — as many have already informally called for on social media. A recount must be requested by 5 p.m. Friday, per state statute.

The request must be made to the school district clerk, John Heckenlively, who has been a member of the school board since 2016. The request can also be made to Elizabeth Tobias, who serves as the deputy clerk of board elections as well as executive assistant to the superintendent.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s “Election Recount Procedures” handbook, “A recount is requested by filing a sworn petition.” There would not be a filing fee, since the margin in the election was less than 0.25% of the vote.

The information to request a recount can be found in that handbook, which is available at bit.ly/3eoCA2A. A sample petition is available at bit.ly/3eibKtf.

