Racine Unified referendum votes are certified; recount window open

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers has certified the April 7 election results, which were released Monday, confirming that the 30-year referendum passed by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 to 16,743.

The Board of Canvassers, made up of three RUSD employees, confirmed the vote Tuesday morning by cross-referencing the tape from each voting ward in the district with the numbers compiled by the county clerk Monday.

The referendum money is set to fund $598 million in construction as well as debt service for that work. In total it allows the district to levy $1 billion over 30 years.

“I want to thank our community for their support, not only on Election Day but over the past year," Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said after the preliminary results came out on Monday night. "With your partnership, the District was able to develop a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan that meets the needs of the District and that our community supports."