Racine Unified referendum votes are certified; recount window open

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers has certified the April 7 election results, which were released Monday, confirming that the 30-year referendum passed by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 to 16,743.
The Board of Canvassers, made up of three RUSD employees, confirmed the vote Tuesday morning by cross-referencing the tape from each voting ward in the district with the numbers compiled by the county clerk Monday.
The referendum money is set to fund $598 million in construction as well as debt service for that work. In total it allows the district to levy $1 billion over 30 years.
“I want to thank our community for their support, not only on Election Day but over the past year," Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said after the preliminary results came out on Monday night. "With your partnership, the District was able to develop a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan that meets the needs of the District and that our community supports."
With the board of canvass meeting done, it is now possible for anyone who voted in that election to request a full recount — as many have already informally called for on social media. A recount must be requested by 5 p.m. Friday, per state statute.
The request must be made to the school district clerk, John Heckenlively, who has been a member of the school board since 2016. The request can also be made to Elizabeth Tobias, who serves as the deputy clerk of board elections as well as executive assistant to the superintendent.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s “Election Recount Procedures” handbook, “A recount is requested by filing a sworn petition.” There would not be a filing fee, since the margin in the election was less than 0.25% of the vote.
The information to request a recount can be found in that handbook, which is available at bit.ly/3eoCA2A. A sample petition is available at bit.ly/3eibKtf.
Drive-thru tent
Mayor at the polls
Checking the clipboard
Voting in her car
Line of cars
Ask me about elections
Filling out a ballot at Festival
Drive-thru voting
Dropping in their ballot
Pulling in
Checking in
Geared up for voting
Guard at the polls
Waiting for voters
Waiting for cars
Staying safe
Fries with that?
Drive-thru voting
Checking voters in, in Racine
Jon Truckey
Rep. Robin Vos in Burlington
Dogs can't vote
Guard at the polls
More curbside voting in Burlington
Curbside voting in Burlington
Drive-up voting in Burlington
Poll workers suit up
Finished ballot
Absentee dropoff
A question
Semi-typical polling place
Town of Waterford voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Voting in Rochester
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Mount Pleasant voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
Town of Waterford voting
