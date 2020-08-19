Racine retirees' health benefits to be on Nov. 3 ballot

"In my mind, the way we fill our budget hole and facing our budget challenges is being competitive and encouraging development," said Jung. "We’re competitive by lowering our tax rate, as we have the past couple years, not raising it. I understand the need to use every tool in the toolbox but I don’t think this is necessarily the tool for the day."

Meekma said he was concerned that by raising the levy, the city might lose some of the gains it has tried to make with homeownership, particularly among minorities. He said instead of a "reactive" solution, he'd rather see the city come up with "proactive" ways of addressing the budget without hurting homeowners.

Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District pointed out that, "$4.5 to $5.5 million isn't going to fall from the sky." And she wanted voters to at least have a chance to weigh in on how they would like to see the city handle the budget shortfall.

"I think we need to at least put it on the ballot and people can vote against it if they think it’s a terrible idea," Lemke said.

Even if the referendum is approved, it will not completely close the gap the city faces. Fischer warned the council that cuts will need to be made.

"Please don’t think we’re going to escape making hard decisions," Lemke said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.