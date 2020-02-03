RACINE — In Iowa, supporters are hitting the doors, getting out their last pitches for Democratic presidential candidates. Here in Racine, they are picking up the phones, calling Iowa residents and making their cases.

Polls show U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the lead in the days before the Iowa caucuses on Monday, the first primary of the 2020 election. Sanders volunteers want to keep it that way, while volunteers from other campaigns are looking to trim that lead this weekend.

And as all eyes are on Iowa right now, some of the thousands of volunteers canvassing across the Hawkeye State are from another land: Racine.

Last weekend, Racine County Supervisor Fabi Maldonado and Racine Unified School Board Member John Heckenlively, drove across the state to canvass around Dubuque for just a few hours, hoping to make a difference on Sanders’ behalf ahead of the caucuses.

“Whoever wins the nomination in Iowa … they set the tone,” Maldonado said.

As of Jan. 6, more than $45 million had already been spent on political advertising in Iowa, according to reporting from the Des Moines Register. Only $46.3 million was spent ahead of the 2016 caucuses, and that was when both Republicans and Democrats had competitive elections.

Wisconsinites, particularly its left-leaning activists, are paying extra attention this year as Democrats look to unseat President Donald Trump.

Polling numbers Below are the rankings of the current polling percentages for the four leading Democratic Party candidate in the swing states of Iowa and Wisconsin, as compiled by RealClearPolitics.com. The Iowa ranking is listed first, followed by the Wisconsin ranking. Sanders: 23.8/20 Biden: 20.2/23 Buttigieg: 15.8/9.7 Warren: 14.6/17.3 The polls contributing to Iowa's rankings are dated from Jan. 20-27 and were conducted by Monmouth University, Iowa State University, Emerson Polling, USA Today and The New York Times/Siena College.The polls contributing to Wisconsin's rankings are dated from Oct. 13-Jan. 12 and were conducted by The New York Times/Siena College, FOX News and the Marquette Poll.

Why does Iowa matter so much?

In 1976, “Carter was ‘Jimmy Who?’ ” recalled Heckenlively. “But he (Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter) won the Iowa caucus, and that established this guy as a national candidate.” Carter was elected president in November of that year.

In 2008, Heckenlively was in Des Moines when Barack Obama somewhat unexpectedly won the Democratic caucus.

“By Obama winning Iowa, which is a very white state, it showed that he did have popular support,” Heckenlively said. “That was a big factor in propelling Obama, in making him a national candidate.”

Data points and motivation

The more phone numbers and emails and home addresses canvassers collect, the more the campaigns will be able to connect with such people directly.

While Heckenlively and Maldonado were traversing the hills of Dubuque last weekend, they weren’t just wandering around. The Sanders campaign had given them specific addresses at which to knock on doors. During those conversations, they spoke from pre-written scripts intended to encourage Iowans to get out and caucus.

“You want to make sure that that person is going to go vote,” Maldonado explained of his canvassing strategy. “They need to be thinking: ‘Do I need a ride? Do I need to leave work early?’ ”

Iowa voters, Wisconsin voters

Greta Neubauer, the Democrat who represents the City of Racine in the state Assembly, has helped organize the campaign of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., here in Wisconsin.

She said that when she’s talked to Iowans — as she was set to do at a half-dozen college campuses this weekend while volunteering for Warren — Neubauer said a lot of them have asked which Democrat has the best chance to win Wisconsin.

“What people in Iowa want to know is who can win the general election in Wisconsin,” Neubauer said. “That means a lot right now.”

Calling Iowans from Racine

Like pretty much every other campaign, volunteers for Elizabeth Warren have predetermined scripts to follow.

On Thursday evening, a half-dozen volunteers gathered at the Racine County Democratic Party’s headquarters, 507 Sixth St., to make cold calls to Iowans, encouraging them to caucus for Warren on Monday.

“I think that this is very exciting if we can actually make a difference in the Iowa caucus,” said Sue Smith of Caledonia, one of the volunteers Thursday night.

As with Maldonado and Heckenlively in their door-knocking for Sanders, the Warren campaign uses pre-written scripts and guides to help volunteers maximize their efficiency while making cold calls.

“In some regards, it’s kind of terrifying because this is not my wheelhouse, this is not my comfort zone,” Smith said of making the phone calls. But “they give you a script. And the software that they’re using here is very easy to work with, because as they (the person on the other end) answer questions, then it gives you the next talking point to bring up.”

Smith isn’t a fan of Trump. But her opinion of the president is also what has motivated her to volunteer for Warren.

After Trump came from behind to defeat Hillary Clinton in 2016, Smith thought to herself: “I have to get up off the couch and go do something, other than sit here and watch it go by and then complain that something happened that I didn’t like.”

