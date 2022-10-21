Racine County Sheriff endorses Robin Vos

ROCHESTER — Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has endorsed Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and recorded a radio advertisement supporting Vos' reelection campaign for the state Assembly.
Vos' race is an odd one, with two write-in candidates seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent — one a Democrat and the other another Republican.
While the district Vos has represented since 2005 consistently votes for Republicans, there's a chance the alternative GOP write-in candidate could receive enough votes that Vos would be unable to earn a majority, creating a competitive three-way race.
Steen had received an endorsement from former Republican President Donald Trump. The final ballot count in the primary was 5,084 votes for Vos and 4,824 for Steen.
With Steen continuing to run as a write-in, he is likely to again receive thousands of votes in the current election that ends Nov. 8. Even if Steen is unable to garner enough support to upset and unseat Vos, he could siphon enough votes from the incumbent to give Jacobsen an outsider's chance at flipping District 63 blue.
Without naming Vos' challengers, Schmaling referenced this possibility in a radio advertisement that has received airplay on WISN (AM 1130).
"He (Vos) has fought to increase funding for law enforcement, and he has a plan to fix the broken justice system," Schmaling says in the radio advertisement. "As sheriff, I've seen Robin lead the fight for election reforms, and he worked so hard against Tony Evers' COVID lockdowns that extra (law enforcement) patrols around his family's home were added due to liberal protests and even death threats.
"Liberals hope that a write-in candidate will steal enough conservative votes from Robin to let a Democrat win. We cannot allow that to happen."
Those who question the validity of President Joe Biden's election victory two years ago have made Vos one of their primary targets in Wisconsin, even though multiple recounts and reviews — including from nonpartisan and conservative groups — have found no evidence of widespread foul play.
Steen, Vos and Schmaling all supported Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. However, Trump began attacking Vos and endorsed Steen in the primary because Vos continuously refused to support recalling Wisconsin's electoral votes from the 2020 election.
An Monday, the conservative website WisconsinRightNow.com reported that it had received leaked recordings of phone calls from Steen's campaign. In one phone call, according to WisconsinRightNow, “Steen also disparaged Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, who is highly regarded by conservatives. ‘He was a d***head,’ (Steen) said in a recording."
A consensus of election experts, constitutional lawyers and the Wisconsin Legislature's own attorneys agree that overturning Biden's election victory would be illegal and unconstitutional, despite Trump's claims to the contrary, as he has unsuccessfully fought to return to the White House and mulls a 2024 presidential campaign.
