Racine County Sheriff endorses Robin Vos

Every seat counts

Republicans have a chance of building a veto-proof majority in the state Legislature this year. If the GOP is able to flip seven Democrat-held seats (six in the Assembly and one in the Senate) in November, then conservatives will be able to enact legislation without fear of a veto from Tony Evers if the Democratic governor is able to survive a challenge from Republican Tim Michels.

In Wisconsin, governor's vetoes can be overruled if more than two-thirds of the members of both houses of the Legislature vote to do so.

Republicans currently hold 21 of the Senate's 33 seats and 61 of the Assembly's 99 seats. There are a handful of seats held by Democrats that could plausibly be won by Republicans this fall in both the Senate and Assembly, but a veto-proof majority for Republicans is unlikely if any incumbent Republicans lose.