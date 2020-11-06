Racine County reacts to presumptive Biden presidency: All sides desire stability, but a lot of nerves remain

RACINE COUNTY — Although nothing is official yet and the Trump campaign is threatening lawsuits and recounts coast to coast, the idea that Joe Biden will likely become the nation’s next president and Donald Trump will be leaving office come January is starting to settle in across Racine County.

Larry Sewell of Burlington said “I’m glad it’s close,” regarding the expected neck-and-neck conclusion in several crucial swing states. Without either Democrats or Republicans taking single-handed control of Congress and the Senate, the country is less likely to undergo any drastic change. “Nobody is going to go too hard one way or the other. I like that stability,” he said.

Derek Walters, also of Burlington, noted that the contentious election again has hurt the United States’ image (which was already falling) worldwide. According to polling from the Pew Research Center, favorable opinions of the U.S. have reached record lows in several allied countries including in the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia.