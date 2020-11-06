Racine County reacts to presumptive Biden presidency: All sides desire stability, but a lot of nerves remain

RACINE COUNTY — Although nothing is official yet and the Trump campaign is threatening lawsuits and recounts coast to coast, the idea that Joe Biden will likely become the nation’s next president and Donald Trump will be leaving office come January is starting to settle in across Racine County.
Larry Sewell of Burlington said “I’m glad it’s close,” regarding the expected neck-and-neck conclusion in several crucial swing states. Without either Democrats or Republicans taking single-handed control of Congress and the Senate, the country is less likely to undergo any drastic change. “Nobody is going to go too hard one way or the other. I like that stability,” he said.
Derek Walters, also of Burlington, noted that the contentious election again has hurt the United States’ image (which was already falling) worldwide. According to polling from the Pew Research Center, favorable opinions of the U.S. have reached record lows in several allied countries including in the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia.
“This whole situation makes America look bad. We can’t have an election without any certainty that corruption did not take place,” Walters said. “It’s also rough to see the state of everything: you can’t trust mass media for proper information without biased opinion. You can’t even ask your neighbor sometimes because there’s so much hate between what’s going on between people. It’s ridiculous. It’s a rough time …
“It’s a bad time to live in. There’s no trust.”
Biden’s past shadows his potential presidency for Montel Cooper, a Black college student who spoke with The Journal Times on Monument Square on Friday.
Biden was a friend of the late Robert Byrd, a longtime West Virginia senator who had once been part of the Ku Klux Klan but later renounced membership and said that joining the organization was “the greatest mistake I ever made.” Still, that connection has haunted Biden along the campaign trail, despite having served as vice president to the country’s first Black president, Barack Obama, and having selected U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as the first Black woman to be a major party’s vice-presidential candidate.
There’s also the infamous “predators” comments Biden made on the Senate floor in 1993 and again in a 1998 speech, in which the then-Delaware senator stated that young people without supervision or strong lifestyle structures would “become the predators 15 years from now.” Many have construed those comments to have been racially motivated, although race was never directly referenced in either Biden speech.
“I’m really not scared, but I’m not looking forward to surviving in a country he’s running. There’s some people who feel differently. Personally, I don’t see it being too much of a benefit to this country right now given his background. He’s been in there (Washington D.C.) for 47 years already,” Cooper said. “I don’t see much good coming out of it. I’m not even a Trump supporter … with Biden winning, I don’t see it being good.”
Although Biden has said he does not have a plan to take away Americans’ guns or overturn the Second Amendment, it’s clear he has a less protective view of the Second Amendment than Trump. Biden’s plan “to end our gun violence epidemic” includes “bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.” Cooper isn’t a fan of a weakened right to bear arms. “That’s less defense for ourselves,” he said.
Joel Roberts, another college student instead said he is “excited” and is “looking forward” to a Biden presidency.
“There will be more accountability, more stability,” Roberts continued. “I’m hoping they do a lot of protection for health care and I’m hoping some of the divisions can heal, and that more bipartisanship can happen in the future.”
Considering Trump’s penchant to consume the spotlight, Sewell said “at least there won’t be so much drama” if Biden takes over the Oval Office.
Paige Weslaski, co-owner of Racine-based website manager Image Management, was optimistic of the future, regardless of which man is sitting behind the Resolute Desk.
“I truly believe God is going before our country. I truly believe we are in the hands of God and America is in the hands of God,” she said. “None of us need to worry.”
