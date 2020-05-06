Racine Council advances plan to mail absentee voting applications to all city voters

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — A proposal to mail out absentee ballot applications to registered voters in Racine for this summer’s and fall’s elections was approved Tuesday night, though the plan for funding the project still requires approval.

The proposal would proactively push voting by mail-in absentee ballot for the Aug. 11 primary and Nov. 3 general elections by mailing absentee ballot applications and a postage-paid return envelope to every registered voter within the City of Racine.

The City Council voted unanimously to amended the proposal so the city clerk’s plan for financing the project must also go before the council for approval.

The plan is to send applications before the primary and the general election, the latter of which will include the vote for U.S. president.

However, to get a ballot, voters would need to fill out the application. This proposal would not automatically send a ballot to all registered voters — just the application.

No ‘ifs’

City Council President John Tate II asked for a separate discussion and vote on the item, for which he voiced full support.