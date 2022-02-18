Racine city leaders were scheduled to be deposed by Gableman, but none of them went

RACINE — Members of City of Racine administration were due to be deposed behind closed doors Monday by those investigating the 2020 election. But the city did not send anyone to the interview, although they had planned on it previously, City Attorney Scott Letteney confirmed in an email late Thursday night.

When asked by email why no city officials attended the scheduled deposition, Letteney did not immediately reply.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who ordered the probe that is costing taxpayers more than $650,000, said in a radio appearance Friday morning that he has signed more than 100 subpoenas on behalf of the investigation, most of which have remained out of the public eye.

However, it remains unclear how many of those subpoenas have actually been effective, as several of them have been rescinded after being issued and others have gone ignored.

That occurred last fall after multiple subpoenas were issued on Oct. 5 to Racine officials, including Mayor Cory Mason, City Clerk Tara Coolidge and staffer Vicky Selkowe. Just two days later, the subpoenas were rescinded without public explanation.

Those October subpoenas to Racine had included significant mistakes, including a demand for Racine to produce documents “related to the 2020 state and federal election in the City of Green Bay.”

It is unclear what Racine officials had been expected to be deposed about on Monday, as the subpoenas Vos said he signed have not been made public.

What's a subpoena? A subpoena may also be issued by any attorney of record in a civil action or special proceeding to compel attendance of witnesses for deposition, hearing or trial in the action or special proceeding. A subpoena may command the person to whom it is directed to produce the books, papers, documents, electronically stored information, or tangible things designated therein. A subpoena may specify the form or forms in which electronically stored information is to be produced. A command in a subpoena to produce documents, electronically stored information, or tangible things requires the responding party to permit inspection, copying, testing, or sampling of the materials. — Wisconsin State Statutes, 805.07

The Journal Times learned Wednesday of the deposition that did not occur, after reviewing a court document filed Jan. 14 in an unrelated case. In that unrelated case, Letteney wrote he would likely not be able to attend a Feb. 14 hearing because of the scheduled deposition in front of Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, meaning the Gableman interview Monday had been scheduled more than a month ahead of time.

“The Court may be aware of the investigation into aspects of the 2020 elections being conducted by former Justice Michael Gableman on behalf of the state legislature,” Letteney wrote in that Jan. 14 filing. “I represent the City of Racine and City officials in that matter. Justice Gableman had previously subpoenaed a City officer for a deposition to be conducted in Brookfield at 11:00 a.m. on February 14, 2022. I must attend that deposition, and I am not confident matters will be concluded in Brookfield in time for me to return to Racine” in time for the other hearing.

It is unclear who all was expected to be at that deposition besides Letteney.

Mason and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway both said in November they would be willing to testify in front of Gableman if they could do so in public, not behind closed doors as Gableman has desired.

Vos and Gableman have sought to keep the day-to-day details of the investigation secret until it is complete, fighting open records requests and deflecting specific questions from reporters. Gableman’s office did not reply to a request for comment on this story.

City of Racine officials are not the only ones who have resisted Gableman. Gableman demanded that two Wisconsin mayors — Rhodes-Conway and Green Bay’s Eric Genrich — be jailed for not complying with his subpoenas, a demand he later backed off.

A Nebraska-based voting machine company, Election Systems & Software, told Gableman last month it would not be complying, saying in a letter that it would not be involved in Gableman’s “quintessential fishing expedition.”

Another of Gableman’s subpoenas, to the immigrants’ and workers’ rights nonprofit Voces De La Frontera, was rescinded this week.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has called the Gableman probe a “fake investigation” and asserted that the subpoenas are unlawful, despite the fact that Vos does have subpoena power as leader of the Assembly.

In the days following Donald Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in November 2020, Gableman — as first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — said at a pro-Trump rally: "Our elected leaders — your elected leaders — have allowed unelected bureaucrats at the Wisconsin Elections Commission to steal our vote."

Vos, along with Republican gubernatorial candidates Kevin Nicholson and Rebecca Kleefisch, has alleged there is a significant amount of undiscovered fraud in the 2020 election.

“Joe Biden won the Electoral College ... that is a fact," Vos told a reporter in December, before later adding, "Do I believe that there was enough fraud to have caused a different outcome? We’ll never know, because we have no idea."

Reporting from Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers and the Associated Press contributed to this article.

