Racine City Council to vote on redistricting referendum for fall ballot

RACINE — With the redistricting of state and federal districts coming up, the City of Racine is considering asking if voters support a nonpartisan procedure for redrawing the state’s maps.

The proposed advisory referendum for the Nov. 3 ballot was brought forward by Alderman Natalia Taft of the 13th District to the Finance and Personnel Committee, which Taft chairs, on Monday. The committee modified the proposed language of the question then sent it on to the City Council recommending approval.

Nonpartisan procedures

The original language for the advisory referendum asked: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?” Respondents can answer either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District suggested that the question be changed to ask whether the Legislature should create/adopt a partisan procedure because Gov. Tony Evers is in the process of developing such a procedure, which he has dubbed the “People’s Maps Commission.”

Tate wanted the referendum to reflect the option to adopt Evers’ commission.