Racine City Council to vote on redistricting referendum for fall ballot

RACINE — With the redistricting of state and federal districts coming up, the City of Racine is considering asking if voters support a nonpartisan procedure for redrawing the state’s maps.
The proposed advisory referendum for the Nov. 3 ballot was brought forward by Alderman Natalia Taft of the 13th District to the Finance and Personnel Committee, which Taft chairs, on Monday. The committee modified the proposed language of the question then sent it on to the City Council recommending approval.
Nonpartisan procedures
The original language for the advisory referendum asked: “Should the Wisconsin Legislature create a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional district plans and maps?” Respondents can answer either ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.
Alderman John Tate II of the 3rd District suggested that the question be changed to ask whether the Legislature should create/adopt a partisan procedure because Gov. Tony Evers is in the process of developing such a procedure, which he has dubbed the “People’s Maps Commission.”
Tate wanted the referendum to reflect the option to adopt Evers’ commission.
“Knowing the dynamics that exists right now, I think the Legislature is quite inclined to create something different when the governor is doing it,” said Tate.
Last week, Evers announced that a panel of three retired judges, appointed by both Democrats and Republicans, would select members of the redistricting commission, including:
- Janine Geske, who was appointed by former Republican Gov. Lee Dryfus to the Milwaukee County Circuit Court in 1981. Geske was appointed in 1993 by former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where she served until 1998.
- Paul Higginbotham, who served on the Dane County Circuit Court from 1994-2003. He was appointed by former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle to the Court of Appeals, District IV, in 2003, where he served until 2017.
- Joseph Troy, who was elected to the Outagamie County Circuit Court in 1987. He resigned in 2007 after 20 years as a judge.
Advocates have praised the commission as a means to provide transparency and give courts a nonpartisan alternative if the process ends up in litigation. Other experts doubt whether the creation of the commission, which doesn’t change state law, will have much of an effect on how the maps are drawn.
Fifty-one of the state’s 72 counties have passed resolutions in support of nonpartisan redistricting. A January 2019 Marquette Law School Poll found that more than 70% of respondents also prefer nonpartisan maps.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It will be conducted virtually and live-streamed for the public on the city’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/.
Mitchell Schmidt from Lee Enterprises contributed to this story.
