Racine City Clerk expects all absentee ballots to be counted 'prior to midnight'

City Clerk Tara McMenamin

McMenamin

RACINE — City Clerk Tara McMenamin said voters have until 8 p.m. to get their absentee ballots to the central count room, Racine City Hall, room 207.

While the deadline for turning in an absentee ballots is 8 p.m., counting will continue until all the ballots are counted.

There are eight two-person teams in the central count room processing absentee ballots.

McMenamin explained the two-person teams are made up of people from opposing political parties; for example, one Democrat and one Republican.

Michelle Cook and Ellen Nuechterlein

Racine City Hall Room 207 is functioning as central county for Tuesday's election. All absentee ballots were brought to the tables for processing. City Clerk Tara McMenamin explained the process paired members from different political parties to form a team. People who were not affiliated with a political party worked together. Shown here: Michelle Cook, left, and Ellen Nuechterlein work together to process absentee ballots.

Voters who are not affiliated with a political party can team up with someone from either party. However, McMenamin said this year voters without a political affiliation are working with others who have no political affiliation.

This election is the second time the city has used a central count format for processing absentee ballots; the first time was the August primary. About three-dozen Wisconsin municipalities to use a central count model. 

She said the teams will process approximately 6,000 absentee ballots in total. As of 2:30 p.m., the teams had processed 2,802 ballots, of which 62 were rejected.

McMenamin said she hoped the process would not go later than midnight. "Way prior to midnight is my goal," she told a reporter.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

