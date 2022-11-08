Racine City Clerk expects all absentee ballots to be counted 'prior to midnight'

RACINE — City Clerk Tara McMenamin said voters have until 8 p.m. to get their absentee ballots to the central count room, Racine City Hall, room 207.
While the deadline for turning in an absentee ballots is 8 p.m., counting will continue until all the ballots are counted.
There are eight two-person teams in the central count room processing absentee ballots.
McMenamin explained the two-person teams are made up of people from opposing political parties; for example, one Democrat and one Republican.
Racine City Hall Room 207 is functioning as central county for Tuesday's election. All absentee ballots were brought to the tables for processing. City Clerk Tara McMenamin explained the process paired members from different political parties to form a team. People who were not affiliated with a political party worked together. Shown here: Michelle Cook, left, and Ellen Nuechterlein work together to process absentee ballots.
Dee Hölzel
Voters who are not affiliated with a political party can team up with someone from either party. However, McMenamin said this year voters without a political affiliation are working with others who have no political affiliation.
This election is the second time the city has used a central count format for processing absentee ballots; the first time was the August primary. About three-dozen Wisconsin municipalities to use a central count model.
She said the teams will process approximately 6,000 absentee ballots in total. As of 2:30 p.m., the teams had processed 2,802 ballots, of which 62 were rejected.
McMenamin said she hoped the process would not go later than midnight. "Way prior to midnight is my goal," she told a reporter.
In photos: Election Day in the City of Racine
Senator Tammy Baldwin stopped at the Racine County Democratic Party headquarters on Election Day Tuesday. She is shown chatting with Mayor Cory Mason.
Dee Hölzel
Anthony Hammes, candidate for Wisconsin State Assembly, District 62, visited the headquarters of the Racine County Democratic Party on Tuesday.
Dee Hölzel
Dee Hölzel
Voters wait for the polls to open for the general election at Festival Hall in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
TED ANDERSEN shows his ID card to a poll worker before voting in the general election at Festival Hall in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022. Democratic Party election observers are right, rear.
Mark Hertzberg
An attorney with the Department of Justice, left, interviews Adam Kingsley, a poll watcher for the Democratic Party, in Festival Hall Tuesday morning.
Dee Hölzel
Working voting check-in at Festival Hall Tuesday morning are, from left to right sitting at the table: Megan O'Driscoll, Thomas Karkow, Maureen Reisner, and Maria Herrera.
Dee Hölzel
A voter carries her ballot to the tabulating machines during the general election at Festival Hall in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
KAREN WEISS votes in the general election at Festival Hall in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
Mark Hertzberg
JAMES SLAASTED votes in the general election at Festival Hall in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
Election observers from both major political parties sit in a designated area during the general election the Dr. John Bryant Community Center in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
Mark Hertzberg
Poll workers look at a computer screen as a voter checks in during the general election the Dr. John Bryant Community Center in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
Students look in at voters as they wait for school to open at Julian Thomas Elementary School during the general election in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
Students arrive for school while grownups use their gymnasium for voting during the morning of Tuesday's general election at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Racine.
Mark Hertzberg, for The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg, for The Journal Times
Students arrive for school during the general election at Julian Thomas Elementary School in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
KATELIN OLIVER votes in the general election. at the Village Center in the Village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022. Her children CLAIRE OLIVER, 2, and SILAS OLIVER, 10 months, are with her.
Mark Hertzberg
Ballots are cast at Tyler-Domer Community Center during the general election in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
the general election at Festival Hall in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
Racine, Wisconsin was one of two Wisconsin cities to which the United States Department of Justice sent two Federal Election Monitors to monitor the general election. They are shown at Festival Hall in downtown Racine Tuesday November 8, 2022.
Mark Hertzberg
A poll worker looks on as KEN BROWN, Chairman of the Republican Party of Racine County, and party member THERESA DIXON show poll workers that the designated area for election observers is farther away from check-in desks than it should be at Tyler-Domer Community Center during the general election in Racine, Wisconsin Tuesday November 8, 2022. BROWN brought a tape measure with him.
Mark Hertzberg
Areas of the floor in Festival Hall were taped off to indicate where poll watchers would be allowed to stand and observe. From left to right: Ron Jolly and Adam Kingsley, who are observing for the Democratic Party, and Michelle Schmidt and Jeff Poquette.
Dee Hölzel
Election observers, including Adam Kingsley of the Democratic Party pictured here, are told they must remain within the blue-taped area during the general election at Festival Hall in Racine.
Mark Hertzberg
Working voting check-in at Festival Hall Tuesday morning are, from right to left sitting at the table: Megan O'Driscoll, Thomas Karkow, Maureen Reisner, and Maria Herrera.

Dee Hölzel
Dee Hölzel
Mark Hertzberg
