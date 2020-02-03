Racine, Caledonia rolling out electronic poll books for 2020 election

RACINE COUNTY — Voters in the City of Racine and the Village of Caledonia will get to test-drive the new Badger Books ahead of the Feb. 18 primary.

Racine and Caledonia are both holding open houses on Thursday, Feb. 6 for anyone who wants to learn about the new equipment.

Badger Books

Badger Book is an electronic poll book system developed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission which connects with WisVote, the state's voter registration management system. Badger Books check in voters, count absentee ballots, register people to vote and maintain the voter number and voter count.

According to the Commission's website, Badger Books connect with each other on a secure network but do not connect with the internet or any other external network. At the end of election day, a data file from the books is used to upload the election day participation registration information into WisVote.

In a news release about Caledonia's open house, Village Clerk Karie Pope said the book will eliminate the need to split the waiting lines by last name.