Racine, Caledonia rolling out electronic poll books for 2020 election

RACINE COUNTY — Voters in the City of Racine and the Village of Caledonia will get to test-drive the new Badger Books ahead of the Feb. 18 primary.
Racine and Caledonia are both holding open houses on Thursday, Feb. 6 for anyone who wants to learn about the new equipment.
Badger Books
Badger Book is an electronic poll book system developed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission which connects with WisVote, the state's voter registration management system. Badger Books check in voters, count absentee ballots, register people to vote and maintain the voter number and voter count.
According to the Commission's website, Badger Books connect with each other on a secure network but do not connect with the internet or any other external network. At the end of election day, a data file from the books is used to upload the election day participation registration information into WisVote.
In a news release about Caledonia's open house, Village Clerk Karie Pope said the book will eliminate the need to split the waiting lines by last name.
"They will be more proficient, accurate and cost-effective," Pope wrote in the release. "More polling locations shall see the Badger Book over the next two years."
You have free articles remaining.
The Racine County Clerk's office said that, so far, Racine and Caledonia are the only municipalities known to have invested in Badger Books.
Caledonia allocated $21,000 toward purchasing Badger Books in its 2020 Capital Improvements budget. Racine allocated $80,000 in its 2020 Capital Improvements budget and recommended another $80,000 for 2021.
Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge said the city plans to roll out the Badger Books throughout 2020 and have them for at least half of the city's 36 wards in time for the presidential election in November.
The following City of Racine districts will have at least some electronic poll books for the Feb. 18 primary election:
- District 2 (Wards 3 & 4)
- District 4 (Wards 8 & 9)
- District 5 (Ward 10)
- District 6 (Wards 13 & 14)
- District 7 (Ward 16)
- District 8 (Ward 19)
- District 12 (Wards 27 & 28)
Racine will hold an election open house from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 in rooms 207A and 207B in City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., where staff from the City Clerk's office will walk visitors through the voting process with the new book.
Caledonia's open house will also be on Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon, during poll worker training at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.