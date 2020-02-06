Racine and Caledonia using technology to expedite election processes, reduce human error

RACINE COUNTY — The Iowa Caucus is over (even if all the votes still haven’t been counted) and poll workers are getting trained. That must mean election season is here.
During the 2016 presidential election, the wait time for all American voters averaged shorter than 20 minutes. With some new innovations and technology, those times could be shrunk even further for some voters in eastern Racine County.
Both Caledonia and the City of Racine are rolling out new electronic poll books. By using them, poll workers don’t need to flip through massive binders of names and addresses. They can simply type in a name to confirm the voter is at the right polling place. And if someone shows up to vote and they are at the wrong location, it will be easier for poll workers to direct the misguided voter to the correct place, since the server the electronic poll books use is filled with the information for every registered voter in the state.
The new poll books “streamline that process,” Caledonia Deputy Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert explained during a training session for poll workers Thursday morning at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
As an added defense against hackers looking to interfere with elections, the poll books — known as “Badger Books,” which are sold by the Wisconsin Elections Commission — are not connected to the internet in any way.
These electronic poll books also make it easier to register voters on Election Day; Wisconsin is one of 21 states that allows same-day registration.
If a non-registered voter brings a driver’s license or voter ID, scanners attached to the machine can just scan the barcode to autofill the voter’s information, reducing the possibility of data input errors.
“There’s less chance of any clerical issues,” Hoeffert said.
Badger Books also save time behind the scenes. They automatically track the numbers of voters and absentee ballots, again reducing opportunities for human error.
Other than saving time, voters themselves will have little interaction with Badger Books. Voters who register on Election Day might need to make an electronic signature and confirm their information is accurate, but typical voters will only see them while poll workers check them in.
Where will they be used?
Not every polling place in Racine and Caledonia will be using the new Badger Books in the upcoming Feb. 18 primary election. Following are the wards where they will:
In Racine:
- District 2 (Wards 3 and 4)
- District 4 (Wards 8 and 9)
- District 5 (Ward 10)
- District 6 (Wards 13 and 14)
- District 7 (Ward 16)
- District 8 (Ward 19)
- District 12 (Wards 27 and 28)
In Caledonia:
- Village Hall
- St. Mesrob Church, 4605 Erie St.
To pay for Badger Books, Caledonia allocated $21,000 in its 2020 Capital Improvements budget, and Racine allocated $80,000 in its 2020 Capital Improvements budget and recommended another $80,000 for 2021.