Racine and Caledonia using technology to expedite election processes, reduce human error

RACINE COUNTY — The Iowa Caucus is over (even if all the votes still haven’t been counted) and poll workers are getting trained. That must mean election season is here.

During the 2016 presidential election, the wait time for all American voters averaged shorter than 20 minutes. With some new innovations and technology, those times could be shrunk even further for some voters in eastern Racine County.

Both Caledonia and the City of Racine are rolling out new electronic poll books. By using them, poll workers don’t need to flip through massive binders of names and addresses. They can simply type in a name to confirm the voter is at the right polling place. And if someone shows up to vote and they are at the wrong location, it will be easier for poll workers to direct the misguided voter to the correct place, since the server the electronic poll books use is filled with the information for every registered voter in the state.

The new poll books “streamline that process,” Caledonia Deputy Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert explained during a training session for poll workers Thursday morning at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.