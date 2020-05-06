Racine advances plan to mail absentee voting applications to all city voters

RACINE — A proposal to mail out absentee ballot applications to registered voters in Racine for this fall's elections was approved Tuesday night, though the plan for funding the project still requires approval.
The proposal would proactively push voting by mail-in absentee ballot for this fall's primary and general elections by mailing absentee ballot applications and a postage-paid return envelope to every registered voter within the City of Racine.
The City Council voted unanimously to amended the proposal so the city clerk's plan for financing the project must also go before the council for approval.
The plan is to send applications before the primary on Aug. 11 and the general election on Nov. 3, which will include the vote for U.S. president.
However, to get a ballot, voters would need to fill out the application. This proposal would not automatically send a ballot to all registered voters — just the application.
No 'if's'
Council President John Tate II asked for a separate discussion and vote on the item, for which he voiced full support.
"Considering that we had an election during a pandemic I think it’s incumbent upon local government and hopefully at some point state and federal government to assure that people can still cast their ballots, participate in our democracy without having to risk their health or their safety without having to vote in person if we’re still in the midst of this pandemic come August or November," Tate said. "Which is very likely given the data from the (Center for Disease Control) and our understand of how these things work."
Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District also voiced support for the initiative but put forward an amendment that required City Clerk Tara Coolidge to seek council approval for its funding.
The initial language of the proposal said Coolidge would present a cost estimate and a funding proposal, which could include grants and reallocation of other city funds, to the council. The council would have voted on the proposal, "if required". Perez asked for that phrase to be removed.
Perez's amendment was approved unanimously by himself and Aldermen Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, John Tate II, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levy, Jeffrey Peterson, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Trevor Jung, Carrie Glenn, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke.
The amended proposal was approved 14-1, with Alderman Carrie Glenn of the 10th District acting as the sole vote in opposition.
Voter ID
In order to comply with voter ID laws and the anticipated volume of absentee ballots for the April election, the clerk's office created a phone line where residents could send a photo of their voter ID as part of the application process.
The clerk's office sent out more than 11,000 absentee ballots for the spring election but how to scale up that system for fall has not yet been worked out.
City Communications Director Shannon Powell said those details will be made available when Coolidge presents her plan and budget for the fall election to the council.
"This is the beginning of the process and it is to early to comment on any specific aspect of that plan or cost of the plan," Powell stated via email. "We obviously wouldn’t implement a program that doesn’t comply with the law. When those details become available, they will be reported out and subject to Council approval. And of course we will want to public to know what the plan is and what to expect."
