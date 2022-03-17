Property tax increases not released in Muskego-Norway school referendum proposal

NORWAY — The Muskego-Norway School District is asking voters to approve $46 million in new borrowing, but officials are not saying how much the proposal would increase property taxes.

School Superintendent Kelly Thompson and her staff have declined to provide forecasts showing the impact on property owners of a referendum facing voters in the April 5 election.

The school district, which includes Lakeview Elementary School in the Wind Lake area, currently collects $30 million annually in property taxes.

Voters will cast ballots April 5 on two referendum questions seeking authorization to borrow a combined $46.4 million to expand and upgrade facilities at Lakeview and at Muskego High School. One question would authorize $27.8 million in borrowing and the other an additional $18.6 million.

If approved, the borrowing would be paid off using property tax increases over the next 15 or 20 years. But officials say they cannot provide estimates on how much property taxes would go up.

School Board President Chris Buckmaster said there are other variables that make it impossible to calculate how much property taxes would increase if the referendum passes.

“We don’t have the ability to forecast,” Buckmaster said.

Another School Board member, Kevin Zimmerman, also said officials could not tell voters how the referendum would affect property tax collections, also known as the district’s “tax levy.”

“It’s impossible to say what our tax levy will be in the future,” Zimmerman said.

Other school board members either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment.

The board voted earlier this year to seek voter approval for new borrowing as part of a school district budget that currently stands at $71 million. The property tax rate of $7.15 per $1,000 of property value means the owner of a typical $300,000 home now is paying $2,145 a year to fund the public schools.

Officials promoting the referendum contend that the property tax rate could remain unchanged, but they have declined to explain what other adjustment would be necessary to achieve that, except that it involves paying off old debts. Officials also have declined to say how much property taxes would decrease as a result of that adjustment, and then how much taxes would go back up if the referendum is approved.

Thompson could not be reached for comment about the referendum despite multiple requests over several weeks.

In an email, Thompson referred questions to district business manager Julie Kelly, who responded in another email with a chart showing only the referendum’s potential impact on the property tax rate — not on actual tax collections.

Nowhere in the district’s informational materials about the referendum does it state how much property taxes would be increased to pay off the proposed new $46.4 million in borrowing.

Voters in 2016 approved a $43 million referendum to build the new Muskego Lakes middle school and make other changes. Even with that borrowing, the district reports that property taxes from decreased annually, from $33.5 million in 2010 to the current level of $30.3 million.

“The Muskego-Norway School District has been working hard to control costs and increase operating efficiencies,” the district states in its informational materials. “We are proud of this rare combination of top performance coupled with responsible spending.”

But on the question of the current referendum’s impact on future property taxes, the district states only: “All current debt obligations would continue to be paid as they are scheduled now, regardless of whether or not we add debt.”

Voters on April 5 will decide whether to borrow $27.8 million to build an addition for a new gymnasium at Lakeview Elementary School, to convert an old gymnasium into a cafeteria, and to build an addition at Muskego High School for new science, technology, engineering and math programs.

The second question seeks another $18.6 million for other construction at the high school, including additions for medical and health science programs.

