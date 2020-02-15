Pringle faces challenge from two men with elected office experience in Racine County Board primary

A recent candidate for state office and a current Village of Rochester trustee are challenging the incumbent for the Racine County Board District 20 supervisor seat, one of only two primary elections for the Racine County Board scheduled for Tuesday.
The incumbent is Thomas Pringle, a retired Burlington teacher who has been on the board for more than two decades. In recent high-profile votes, Pringle voted against a resolution that put a marijuana legalization referendum on county ballots in November 2018, disapproved of a loan for the Wild Root Market Co-op in October 2019, and voted in favor of widening Highway KR that same month.
The challengers are:
- Douglas Webb, a crane operator who is also a current trustee in the Village of Rochester. Webb is running a campaign focused on improving emergency services on the west end of the county.
- Joel Jacobsen unsuccessfully ran as a Democrat against 63rd District Representative/Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in 2018, but is seeking a return to public office in this election. Jacobsen has previously been an alderman of the City of Burlington.
District 20 includes the northern half of Burlington. Its northern border is Waterford. The western border is the Walworth County line. The eastern border is South English Settlement Avenue in Rochester.
Supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their current salary is $7,000. If a supervisor is elected by their fellow board members to the role of board chairman and vice chairman, their salary would be bumped to $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.
A primary election to narrow the field from three candidates down to two is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18. The winners advance to the April 7 general election.
What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?
JACOBSEN: Racine County has embarked on an era of rapid growth. Growth always provides challenges as to planning with a comprehensive vision. Foxconn has provided opportunities, but also uncertainty as the original plan has changed and created discord within local communities regarding the displacement of residents, the environmental impact, and long term tax ramifications. Clear, objective perception is needed to consider the challenges of infrastructure, human resources, land use and the fiscal impact on Racine County residents.
PRINGLE: There are many issues facing Racine County and they will be studied and dealt with one at a time.
WEBB: Providing support and oversight to assist western Racine County municipalities in sharing manpower and resources to provide responsible and financially efficient fire and EMS (Emergency Medical Services) to western Racine County. Providing responsible leadership to make sure the impact development has on countywide services is addressed and that the county provides the necessary support required by municipalities to provide services. Supporting Racine County in developing new funding sources to fund crucial government services and enhance the quality of life of its citizens.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
JACOBSEN: Over 25 years of corporate management experience, including budgeting and contract negotiation in face paced IT environments is one degree of qualification. Add to that my previous experience as an alderman, engagement in green built real estate, and a passion (and now time) to serve in a public capacity, makes me uniquely qualified.
PRINGLE: I have served the people of Racine County for over 20 years.
WEBB: My experience serving on the Village of Rochester Board and the Honey Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District board have taught me the roles and responsibilities of local government. I recognize the importance of providing a well-thought-out approach to the issues that affect us as a community while offering a new perspective and understanding the responsibility that comes with serving the community in this way.
