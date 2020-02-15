Pringle faces challenge from two men with elected office experience in Racine County Board primary

Supervisors are elected to two-year terms. Their current salary is $7,000. If a supervisor is elected by their fellow board members to the role of board chairman and vice chairman, their salary would be bumped to $10,500 and $8,750, respectively.

A primary election to narrow the field from three candidates down to two is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18. The winners advance to the April 7 general election.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What are the issues you foresee in this race? And what are your opinions on those issues?

JACOBSEN: Racine County has embarked on an era of rapid growth. Growth always provides challenges as to planning with a comprehensive vision. Foxconn has provided opportunities, but also uncertainty as the original plan has changed and created discord within local communities regarding the displacement of residents, the environmental impact, and long term tax ramifications. Clear, objective perception is needed to consider the challenges of infrastructure, human resources, land use and the fiscal impact on Racine County residents.

PRINGLE: There are many issues facing Racine County and they will be studied and dealt with one at a time.