Petition for Racine Unified referendum recount has been filed

RACINE — A petition asking for a recount of the votes in the Racine Unified School District April 7 referendum has been filed, Racine Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp said Wednesday morning.

The district’s 30-year referendum passed by a margin of just five votes: 16,748 to 16,743, during a controversial election when many people cast their ballots by mail to avoid in-person voting due to safety concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

The Racine Unified School District Board of Canvassers certified the election results on Tuesday, confirming that the district’s referendum passed by a margin of just five votes.

The referendum money is set to fund $598 million in projects, including construction as well as debt service for that work. In total, it allows the district to levy $1 billion over 30 years.

After the board certified the results, anyone who voted in that election could file a petition to request a full recount.

Journal Times reporter Caitlin Sievers contributed to this report.