Pete Buttigieg Racine to stump for Biden in Racine on Thursday

RACINE — Pete Buttigieg, the former Democratic presidential candidate, plans to visit Racine on Thursday. However, as of Monday evening, it was still unclear what the ex-mayor of South Bend, Indiana, will be doing in Belle City this week.
He is campaigning throughout Wisconsin on behalf of Joe Biden, who Buttigieg endorsed one day after dropping out on March 1. Buttigieg will be visiting both Green Bay and Milwaukee the same day.
In Green Bay, he will be participating in a "small business conversation" with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich and a local business owner. In Milwaukee, he plans to take part in a "campus conversation."
But in Racine, the details of Buttigieg's visit are still unknown, other than it will be a "Get Out The Vote Event" that will involve "local leaders."
All participants in the events "will be required to adhere to COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing," according to a release from Biden's campaign.
Affectionately known by supporters as "Mayor Pete," Buttigieg served as South Bend's mayor from 2012-2020, giving up the seat when he decided to not run for re-election amid his presidential campaign. He also served as an intelligence officer in the United States Navy Reserve and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2014.
Buttigieg is notable for being the first openly gay person to make it as far as he did in a presidential election, having become the first openly gay person to win a presidential primary/caucus as he did in Iowa.
Although Biden holds a small lead in most Wisconsin polls against President Donald Trump, the president has had a much stronger presence in the Badger State than the former vice president. Trump has held multiple rallies at airports in Wisconsin over the past few months and visited Kenosha following the Jacob Blake shooting days before Biden visited Kenosha.
