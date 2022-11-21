 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert topical

Paul Ryan says Republicans should leave Donald Trump in the rearview mirror

  • 0
Trump

Then-President Donald Trump, left, and then-Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, right, participate in a Foxconn groundbreaking ceremony on June 28, 2018, in Mount Pleasant. At center is then-Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou.

 EVAN VUCCI, Associated Press

Former U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, who represented southeastern Wisconsin including Racine and Kenosha counties in Congress from 1999-2019, told ABC News last week that the Republican Party needs to leave Donald Trump in the rearview mirror.

Republicans were largely predicted to win majorities in the House and Senate after the midterm elections earlier this month, but came up short in the Senate and won one of the narrowest Congressional majorities on record.

Why? Ryan said, "The evidence is really clear: the biggest factor was the Trump factor."

Jonathan Karl

Karl

Ryan told political journalist Jonathan Karl that Republicans would have won the Senate earlier this month if they had what he called "traditional Republicans" running, rather than hardcore Trump supporters like Herschel Walker and Don Bolduc in New Hampshire. Ryan called the likes of Walker and Bolduc, as well as Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, "Trump Republicans" as opposed to "traditional Republicans."

People are also reading…

Should Trump win the 2024 presidential nomination of the Republican Party, Ryan foresees a Democrat winning the presidency again. And should Trump lose the Republican primary but continue to run as an independent, Ryan said Trump would then be giving "'the left' the country."

"I was not a never-Trumper ... but I am a never-again-Trumper, because I want to win," Ryan told Karl. "We get past Trump, we start winning elections. We stick with Trump, we keep losing elections."

In the interview, Ryan promoted his new book, "American Renewal: Launching a New Conservative Policy," which was published last week.

In the book, Ryan said, he and coauthor Angela Rachidi of the American Enterprise Institute law out "a conservative plan" to deal with what he calls "an unsustainable debt" the nation has.

At the end of the interview, the former speaker's first Sunday news show interview since leaving office almost four years ago, Ryan indicated he is unlikely to seek public office again and is not considering a presidential run. "I don't have presidential-sized personal ambitions," he said.

With control of the U.S. Congress still hanging in the balance days after this week's midterm elections, many disappointed Republicans are putting the blame squarely on former president Donald Trump.

The 25 best Paul Ryan cartoons of all time

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, and his on-again, off-again relationship with Donald Trump have made him ripe for political satire during 2016-17. Here are the best editorial cartoons of Ryan of the last several years, selected by the Wisconsin State Journal's cartoonist Phil Hands.

1 of 25
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

Wisconsin GOP said to be investigating alleged illegal donations involving Trump's PAC

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

Democrats likely lost three seats in the state Assembly Tuesday. Here's why they're calling that a victory

In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.

But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.

Incumbent Democrats McGuire and Ohnstad win reelection

Incumbent Democrats McGuire and Ohnstad win reelection

State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, won reelection on Tuesday. McGuire's district includes Elmwood Park as well as parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.

Watch Now: Related Video

COP27 delegates agree on climate damage fund for poor nations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News