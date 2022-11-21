Paul Ryan says Republicans should leave Donald Trump in the rearview mirror

On his successor

Paul Ryan spoke highly of his successor as speaker of the House, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, in the interview with ABC News. He said Pelosi left an "impressive legacy" and has had "a career to be proud of." Pelosi remains as one of California's representatives in Congress, but announced that she does not plan to seek a leadership position in 2023.

Ryan did not seek reelection in 2018. His endorsee, Bryan Steil — who shares a hometown with Ryan, Janesville — was elected and quickly has become an ascendant member of the Republican Party in Congress.