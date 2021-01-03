Paul Ryan denounces plan to reject election results led by Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson

Paul Ryan, the Janesville-native former Republican Speaker of the House, has stepped almost wholly out of the political spotlight since he decided not to run for re-election in 2018.
But on Sunday — one day after fellow Republicans Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with 10 other GOP senators and senators-elect, said they plan to reject the results of the election that showed Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud — Ryan broke that silence.
Those 12 Republicans, four of whom were elected in the same election they are contesting, are planning their protest over just a handful of states that Biden won where they allege their were inconsistencies without evidence, including Wisconsin and Georgia.
In a statement, Ryan wrote Johnson and the other 10 Republicans were abandoning the democratic principle of "self-governance" and were sowing doubt that would "strike at the foundation of our republic."
Congress is due to certify the results Wednesday. And this protest, as it stands, doesn't have enough support to halt Biden from being sworn in Jan. 20. Regardless, the 11 Republicans are still calling for a 10-day audit of election results.
Ryan's statement, in full, reads:
"All our basic rights and freedoms flow from a fidelity to the Constitution and the rule of law. This principle is not only fundamentally American but a central tenet of conservatism. Under our system, voters determine the president, and this self-governance cannot sustain itself if the whims of Congress replace the will of the people. I urge members to consider the precedent that it would set.
"Efforts to reject the votes of the Electoral College and sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory strike at the foundation of our republic. It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans. The fact that this effort will fail does not mean it will not do significant damage to American democracy.
"The Trump campaign had ample opportunity to challenge election results, and those efforts failed from lack of evidence. The legal process was exhausted, and the results were decisively confirmed. The Department of Justice, too, found no basis for overturning the result. If states wish to reform their processes for future elections, that is their prerogative. But Joe Biden’s victory is entirely legitimate."
The joint statement from the 11 Republicans claimed that "the allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any in our lifetimes" and that "Ideally, the courts would have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud. Twice, the Supreme Court had the opportunity to do so; twice, the Court declined."
In a televised interview with Sen. Johnson, NBC News Meet The Press Host Chuck Todd insinuated that Johnson and Trump are "arsonists" for furthering claims of election fraud which have led to, according to polling from Ipsos and Reuters, 67% of Republicans, 17% of Democrats and 31% of Independents believing "the election was rigged."
"President Trump is the arsonist here," Todd told Johnson on the air Sunday. "You started this fire and now you're saying whoa, look at this, oh my god, all these people believe what we told them because you didn't have the guts to tell the truth that this election was fair."
Johnson blamed that conclusion on the "media" for having been continuously critical of Trump since he was inaugurated four years ago this month.
"We're not acting to thwart the democratic process. We're acting to protect it," Johnson claimed of his call for an election audit. "We need transparency."
A high-profile falling out
The district that Ryan represented from 1999 until January 2019, which is now represented by former Ryan aide Bryan Steil, includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties.
When Ryan announced he didn't plan to remain in Congress in 2018, after 20 years of traveling between his Wisconsin home and Washington, he said he was doing it to be with his family more. Although some have speculated he chose to leave in-part because of disagreements with Trump.
Soon after leaving Congress, Ryan joined the Fox Corporation's board. And Fox News' coverage has become slowly less supportive of the president, particularly by challenging him and his supporters when they push claims of election fraud without evidence.
It was reported in 2019 that, after leaving Congress, Ryan was "embarrassed about Trump" and "now he has the power to do something about it" from his role at Fox, according to what a Fox executive told Vanity Fair.
After initially being cordial with another while Ryan was still actively involved in politics, Trump turned against the former vice presidential nominee. In a tweet during his 2020 election campaign, Trump blamed Ryan specifically for a single pundit on Fox News saying his prior debate appearances had been "cringeworthy."