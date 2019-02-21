RACINE — Because of a paperwork error, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided to remove Racine alderman candidate Eric Mohr’s name from the April municipal election ballot.
Seventh District Alderman Maurice Horton and his challenger, Mohr, both applied to fill the term of Alderman Ray DeHahn’s after DeHahn’s death last September; Horton was chosen by the City Council in November. Then, both sought to run for the seat in their own right in the spring election.
Commission weighs in
According to the official Election Commission ruling: Horton submitted a complaint to the city on Jan. 7, shortly after the filing deadline for the spring election, because Mohr had not filled in the date of election in the header at the top of his nomination papers. Instead, Mohr had written “Spring Election.”
Mohr responded on Jan. 10 that “all signers were informed of my intent to run for alderman in the upcoming April 2019 election,” and that he, “personally stated this to each of the signers, on the date and time that their signatures were gathered.”
Tara Coolidge, then the assistant city clerk and who has since been promoted to city clerk, determined the nomination papers were valid and that Mohr would be listed on the April ballot.
On Jan. 16, Horton filed a complaint with the Elections Commission alleging that Coolidge, “violated applicable laws, administrative rules and guidance/manuals issued by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”
In a written response to the commission, Coolidge said her decision to keep Mohr on the ballot was based on the “totality of the circumstances”: That the nomination papers said “spring election”; the signatures were collected in December 2018 and the April election is the closest one to December; and that Mohr stated that all those who signed his papers knew he was running for the election in April.
The Election Commission, based on previous WEC cases and a 2014 decision by the Government Accountability Board, decided Mohr’s name would not appear on the ballot.
Running as a write-in
Mohr said he accepts responsibility for the error but called Horton’s actions “undemocratic.”
“I’m not going to not take responsibility for what I did not do,” he said. “But you don’t have to file a complaint.”
After mulling his options, Mohr decided he was going to run as a write-in candidate in the April election.
The Journal Times reached out to Horton for comment Thursday but did not receive a response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Horton, that was low!! now everyone knows what a nob you are!! most likely because Racine is stupid town a write in is useless...But YOU Horton are a poor excuse for a man!! I sure hope You have no skeletons in your Closet Mr. littleman Horton...sad way to try get a loser spot!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.