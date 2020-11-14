Related to this story

Kenosha for Trump encouraged Pennsylvanians to send in absentee ballots late
Elections

An email the Kenosha for Trump campaign sent Thursday evening, almost 48 hours after polling places closed, states “Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots. These phone calls will help President Trump win the election!” The official Trump Victory campaign has claimed that the email came from an unaffiliated group, even though the email encouraged volunteers to contact two Wisconsin GOP staffers.