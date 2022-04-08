On Bannon podcast, Gableman calls for public to pressure Vos: 'Urge him to continue'

The relationship between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Michael Gableman, his special counsel to investigate the 2020 election, appears to be souring.

Gableman had made public his recommendation that the Legislature consider decertifying the 2020 election during a presentation to the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections on March 1. According to reporting from WisPolitics.com, the draft of Gableman’s interim report that Vos saw before the March 1 presentation did not include that Gableman would recommend that the Legislature consider decertification; Vos' office said it was “surprised” that Gableman recommended decertification.

Decertifying the 2020 election is considered an impossibility by an overwhelming majority of election law experts and the Legislature’s own attorneys; Republican leaders in the Legislature, Vos chief among them, refuse to even consider it. State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R-New Berlin, the vice chairman of the Assembly elections committee, has said decertification is “just a completely nutty idea. It’s never going to happen.”

That’s where the relationship appears to have turned. Vos created the taxpayer-funded Office of Special Counsel that Gableman now leads, and Vos has indicated that he is preparing to close the office, something Gableman is publicly lobbying him to not do.

Gableman appeared on the conspiracy-laden and, often, falsehood-spreading “Bannon's War Room” podcast hosted by Steve Bannon, a confidant and former chief strategist to Donald Trump, again on Thursday.

At the end of the appearance, Bannon asked Gableman: “What can the audience do on this Robin Vos situation?”

Gableman replied: “I can’t think of anything more important to thank Speaker Vos for starting up what became the Office for Special Counsel. And to show our appreciation to Speaker Vos for my continuation I would ask your audience to call Speaker Vos’ office.”

He then read out the phone number for Vos’ office as the number appeared on the screen; then he read out the email address for Vos’ office as it appeared on screen.

“Thank him for his continued support of this office to get to the truth of what happened," Gableman said of Vos. "Urge him to consider, now that we know where to start, urge him to continue.”

Gableman: 'There must be more'

Minutes prior to that, Gableman laid out what he sees as a shift in Vos’ support of the OSC.

Bannon had asked: “Why are people like Robin Vos and these Republicans, what don’t they get about the fact that people need to see some closure on 3 November (2020, Election Day)? And by closure I mean people held accountable … why is Vos not extending your investigation or trying to shut you down or not being supportive?”

Gableman replied: “Here’s what I know, Steve, prior to the release of my report on March 1, that Speaker Vos went on the radio and told everyone within listening distance … that March 1 would mark just the beginning of the Gableman investigation. And then on March 1, I released the report which made the case for much wrongdoing that really contaminated the Nov. 3, 2020 election, and now I’m getting calls from Speaker Vos’ office telling us that they’re going to pick up our office equipment on April 26.”

Gableman continued: “There must be more investigation. We haven’t even had the benefit of having any of the wrongdoers comply with our subpoenas. They gave us some stuff initially, but it was pablum, virtually all stuff that they had publicly released before.”

In an email Friday, Vos said: “As we’ve said before, the investigation will now turn its focus to resolving the lawsuits that have been brought against our efforts by liberal activists. We hope to have Justice Gableman help us do that so we can once again focus on reforming the election process.” His office did not reply to a question regarding Gableman's claim about April 26.

Gableman has issued subpoenas signed by Vos, but the subpoenas have not received uniform compliance. While his investigators have reportedly received thousands of pages of documents, not everyone Gableman has demanded be deposed by his office, behind closed doors, has complied.

“We must pursue those subpoenas in court,” Gableman said Thursday. “The judges in our state have been co-opted, they are afraid of the press. They are afraid of the criticism they know they will get if they force these people to answer questions …

“I sit in the place of the state Legislature," Gableman said. "The people’s house. The people, through Speaker Vos, have hired me to ask the questions about what happened and why what happened wasn’t honest, wasn’t transparent, and why the wrongdoers are not being held accountable. But the judges are not letting me talk to the people who are responsible for all of this.”

The Democratic-appointed attorney who chairs the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Ann Jacobs, told Vanity Fair magazine in a report published Wednesday that the Gableman probe is "not a legal investigation."

Gableman has called for several officials — including the mayors of Racine, Green Bay and Madison — to be jailed for refusing to sit for depositions. Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway have both said they would be willing to sit for public depositions.

Unfounded claims

On Thursday, Gableman made a series of unfounded, unproven or inaccurate claims.

• Gableman claimed that Racine Mayor Mason "hates Republicans.” While Mason's administration denied a pandemic assistance grant to a business owner who had attended a #ReopenWisconsin rally in April 2020, Mason has repeatedly worked with Republicans as a member of the state Assembly and as mayor. Several of the developers who are receiving tax breaks to build in Racine and have received enthusiastic support from Mason are conservatives, including Eric Hovde, who in 2012 ran for U.S. Senate as a Republican is receiving more than $13 million in incentives for an apartment project in Racine.

• “On Nov. 3, 2020, we had people paid by (Facebook founder) Mark Zuckerberg deciding whose ballot was going to count in the City of Green Bay," Gableman alleged. There’s no evidence of this.

Zuckerberg, through the Center for Tech and Civic Life, provided millions in donations to municipalities across Wisconsin, but the lion's share of that money went to Democratic-leaning cities for the operation of the 2020 election. Courts have repeatedly affirmed this was legal. There’s no evidence that anyone in Wisconsin improperly decided whose votes were “going to count.”

• Gableman alleged that “without a doubt,” crimes were committed in running of Wisconsin’s 2020 election.

Some, including Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun and Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, agree, pointing at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which voted to waive a law related to nursing home voting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But of the six prosecutors whom Schmaling has asked to criminally charge commissioners — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson, the Milwaukee County DA's Office, Green Lake County DA Gerise LaSpisa, and the DAs of Sheboygan and St. Croix counties — none have filed charges. The DAs of Sheboygan and St. Croix counties have yet to publicly announce their decisions.

Gableman also said that he has talked to a number of Wisconsin prosecutors and claimed that “some of them are quite interested in taking a long, hard look at this.” He did not name those prosecutors.

• Regarding nursing-home residents who voted absentee without a Special Voting Deputy present, Gableman alleged that WEC “subject(ed) them to tender mercies of Democrat operatives to potentially pressure those residents into voting for Joe Biden,” as Wisconsin’s elections commissioners advised clerks to ignore the law that requires that SVDs be sent into nursing homes, citing COVID-19 concerns.

However, there has been no evidence presented that anyone who assisted a nursing home resident with voting during the pandemic pressured a resident to vote for a Democrat.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office's investigation of one Mount Pleasant nursing home, Lt. Michael Luell reported that the director of the facility said that staff members would “ask the residents who they voted for in the past, and following party lines, that would be their choice" for how they voted absentee in the 2020 presidential election.

Luell reported that he replied: “So if she could only recall JFK as president, Democrat would be the choice?” to which the director replied "Yes."

• “We’re being good stewards of the public purse,” Gableman said. Gableman had attempted to have taxpayers pay for travel by OSC personnel to Arizona and South Dakota, even though Vos had said taxpayers would not have to cover those costs, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported; Vos later said such improper spending would be refunded through the withholding of funds from payments to the OSC.

Gableman is personally paid $11,000 a month, more than double the average monthly income of a Wisconsin household, according to the U.S. Census.

