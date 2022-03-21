North Cape School Board election sees two incumbents, one challenger

UNION GROVE — Two incumbents seek to keep their seats against a challenger in North Cape School’s upcoming school board election.

Tom Henningfeld and longtime board member Keith Jacobson are both running for reelection, while Karl Winderl is a newcomer to the April 5 ballot.

If elected, what would you like your impact on the school board to be?

HENNINGFELD: I would like to continue to be a good team member of the board and be able to provide the best support system to the staff and students of North Cape School while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers.

JACOBSON: If reelected I would continue to bring not only experience but also the common sense that I and my fellow board members have always had. We’ve been through some extremely unusual times in the past 2 years. Our school has stayed open due to not only a very dedicated staff, but also a community of well informed parents.

WINDERL: I would like to be a voice for parents and the community to ensure everyone is heard. So often in today’s world elected officials don’t listen to their constituents. I would like to be that voice on the School Board that serves and listens to the needs and represent and address them. I would like to be able to generate more input and direction for the parents and community. The purpose of the School ultimately is to educate the kids based on serving the parents and community.

What would you like to see changed in the school district?

HENNINGFELD: What I would like to see changed is to keep current with the fast changing technology, curriculum, and methods of teaching.

JACOBSON: We’ve been through some extremely unusual times in the past 2 years. Our school has stayed open due to not only a very dedicated staff, but also a community of well informed parents. We have done our best to stay current with technology and will always do our best so we continue to be “The Best School on the Planet.”

WINDERL: I would like for the parents and community to be able to see more transparency on what’s going on in the school. Being a parent of kids currently attending North Cape (let alone other community members) we do not have as much information on what’s going on in the school, such as student and teacher accomplishments, school events going on, and how our tax dollars are being utilized to name a few. In today’s age of information at our fingertips it should be relatively easy for parents and the community to have access to this information for the School.

What is currently going well in the school district?

HENNINGFELD: Our test scores are on the rise and continue to excel in subjects of Math and Reading. North Cape School was able to remain safe throughout the pandemic with a mostly in person education.

JACOBSON: I feel our school has done an outstanding job of educating our children, and I will see that continues in the future.

WINDERL: North Cape School currently focuses significantly on the learning and development of the kids. They have focused on remaining open with in-person learning during the pandemic and ensuring the kids succeed. There is a lot of individualized attention for the kids from teachers and staff which is great. If elected to the School Board I want to make sure North Cape School continues to provide high quality teaching and education.(tncms-inline)8d2b8338-b465-4418-95c6-f439c6d4d4cc[0](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)4eefe884-1d1f-4d61-95e6-473a02c72078[1](/tncms-inline)

Thomas Henningfeld AGE: 41 ADDRESS: 2960 122nd Street, Franksville PAST OFFICE HELD: North Cape School Board, appointed 2018, elected 2020 OCCUPATION: Water well pump installer/Journeyman restricted plumber HIGHEST EDUCATION RECEIVED: Waterford Union High School COMMUNITY SERVICE: Cloverview 4-H project leader for 10+ years, Racine County Farm Bureau member, volunteer in the cream puff booth at the Racine County Fair, Waterford FFA Alumni member, also volunteers in the food booth during fair. St. Thomas church member volunteering at the annual country fair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.