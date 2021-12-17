No end in sight for Gableman probe: Vos blames Democrats, elections officials for delays

If it wasn’t clear before, it should be clear now that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is determined to investigate allegations of election fraud, even if the evidence he is focusing on so far is already widely known and confirmed. What is not clear is what Vos or Michael Gableman, the conservative former Supreme Court justice named by Vos to lead an ongoing, taxpayer-funded probe, expect to find as the probe drags on toward 2022.

During a panel of Racine County elected officials Wednesday morning hosted by Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce at the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., the Rochester Republican said: “What happened in 2020 was a tragedy for American democracy.”

Vos pointed to the millions of dollars given to primarily Democratic-leaning Wisconsin cities in get-out-the-vote efforts, which was 100% legal, multiple courts have confirmed.

Republicans have tried to make such donations illegal, but so far have been stymied by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

“We see in Racine alone we have millions of dollars from an out-of-state billionaire who came in to influence the elections in the City of Racine.” Here, Vos is referencing how the Chicago nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, funded by Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave Racine nearly $1 million to fund its election-related efforts. More than 200 Wisconsin cities — including Republican strongholds such as Waukesha — received money from CTCL, but five Democratic-leaning cities received the most money by far: Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee.

“Imagine if,” Vos continued, “billionaires from out of state took millions of dollars into Waukesha, coordinated with Waukesha city government and focused only on turning out Republican voters using public dollars to do so; I think Democrats would be rightfully outraged. And that’s exactly what happened in the 2020 election, but it was Democrat billionaires coming into Wisconsin trying to do the same thing.”

Leaders of the Democratic cities have argued the goal was not to get out Democrats to vote, but rather to get out the vote in general and also to restock their depleted coffers due to earlier 2020 elections being much more expensive than expected due to COVID-19 protocols. Racine leaders have responded by saying they were not trying to get left-leaning voters to the polls, but all voters.

Vos was visibly frustrated Wednesday that more people, namely the governor and Wisconsin Elections Commission, have not supported his line of thinking.

Gableman also has railed against CTCL and Zuckerberg, although courts have consistently ruled there was nothing illegal about what CTCL, or the more than 200 Wisconsin communities it gave money to, did.

Distrust without evidence According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll published Nov. 1: "While a majority of Americans (62%) believe Donald Trump continues to falsely say the 2020 election was rigged because he 'doesn’t like the outcome,' fully 75% of Republicans say Trump has a legitimate claim that there were 'real cases of fraud that changed the results.' " An Associated Press investigation "of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election." For more on the AP investigation, turn to Page B2.

No finish line in sight

There is no timeline for when Gableman’s probe will be over.

Vos had said he wanted it to be done in autumn. He is blaming lawsuits filed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission and others, and what he claimed was “obstruction” from city officials and Democrats, for allowing it to drag on.

Gableman has insisted on interviewing elected officials, clerks and other municipal employees behind closed doors and has threatened to try to get the mayors of Green Bay and Madison jailed for refusing to do so. No arrests have been made. Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway told CNN she would go to jail “for democracy” and “wouldn’t be the first” to do so.

Gableman had subpoenaed multiple Racine officials, including Clerk Tara Coolidge and Mayor Cory Mason, to testify but then changed his mind and revoked the demand.

The first subpoenas issued to Racine included at least one notable error, naming the City of Green Bay instead of Racine, and also did not allow for the testimonies to occur in public — such as in front of the Legislature, a request with which officials said they would comply.

“We have now had millions of dollars of out-of-state resources to sue the Assembly, saying we don’t have the right to do an investigation,” Vos said Wednesday. “So, unfortunately, even though it should have already concluded so we could have the report and pass that election reforms that are necessary, it’s probably going to go longer than it should because of the obstruction of the other party.”

13 months

Since Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden in November 2020, Vos has said he wanted to get enough public support and evidence that it would force Evers’ hand in approving changes to Wisconsin’s election laws before 2022 elections, which include Evers’ gubernatorial re-election effort and several other significant statewide races.

That has not been the case. Evers vetoed six Republican-authored bills in August that would have imposed a litany of restrictions on voters and elections administration. Among them were measures restricting who can return an absentee ballot on behalf of a voter, limiting the use of indefinitely confined status when applying for absentee ballots, and prohibiting clerks from correcting minor errors on absentee ballot application materials.

Responding to Vos’ claims, state Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, said during Wednesday’s panel: “Let’s remember this: Al Gore lost a close election. He was gracious in defeat. Hillary Clinton lost a close election. She was gracious in defeat. All we’ve heard is whining and complaining since the last election.”

Both Gore and Clinton received more popular votes than George W. Bush and Trump in 2000 and 2016, respectively, but lost in the Electoral College. Clinton conceded hours after polls closed. Gore conceded within six months, following a tense recount in Florida.

Trump has continued to falsely claiming he won the election over Biden.

Vos met with Trump in Alabama on Aug. 21 and has grown increasingly supportive of Gableman’s efforts since then.

Gableman has been a vocal Trump supporter who had previously claimed the election was stolen. Vos refused to call the baseless claims that the election was stolen “conspiracy theories,” telling WDJT-TV earlier this month “I think people put ideas forward, sometimes they are proven to be true, sometimes they are not proven to be true, but I wouldn’t say they are conspiracy theories. Because, especially early on, many people felt — and probably still a sizable number in the country — feel that the election was stolen.”

Wirch, a Kenosha County resident whose district includes much of the City of Racine, continued his criticism of Republican-led investigations, saying Wednesday: “Please, for people that call themselves fiscal conservatives, there’s no evidence out there — the (nonpartisan Legislative) Audit Bureau said there was no systematic fraud. They were out there and looked all over the state. So let’s not rewrite things. And also, there were 60 lawsuits after the election. All 60 were thrown out because of lack of evidence.

“So let’s not try to rewrite history.”

Vos and other Republicans have focused on the suggestions made by the Audit Bureau and other groups on how they think Wisconsin’s election laws should be changed. Those recommendations include:

Clarifying laws regarding whether communities can allow voting by drop box

Clarifying laws for clerks regarding how incomplete absentee ballots should (or should not) be corrected

Requiring clerks to complete training before administering elections

Establishing when, if ever, it is OK for

to not go into nursing homes and residential care facilities to carry out absentee voting

Put into law an allowance for communities to set up new polling places in the event of disasters or public health emergencies

“This is not about re-litigating 2020, that election was decided, Joe Biden is the president,” Vos continued, “and we are all paying the price for his election: higher inflation, higher taxes, unbelievable inflation — all of that is the result of the election.

“It’s behind us. The Electoral College spoke. Joe Biden is the president. But ensuring that we have an election in 2022 where these out of state billionaires don’t have the ability to come in and buy an election like they did in the 2020 cycle is really important for democracy. Ensuring that we have whoever wins the election — God forbid it’s Tony Evers — but whoever wins the election is able to do so fair and square.”

Vos then alleged the Audit Bureau “Found huge problems at the Wisconsin Elections Commission,” a claim the WEC and Democrats have contested.

“Such important subject matter deserves careful and thoughtful review,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said after the Audit Bureau’s report was published without the WEC being able to review it first. “Our initial scan of the report has identified several errors that we could have corrected earlier if we had been able to view the draft. Not allowing WEC a chance to review and respond to a draft report was a missed opportunity to ensure the report was as accurate.”

Of the WEC, Vos said “They used McCarthy-ite tactics to go after the Audit Bureau because they, in their mind, cannot accept there were any flaws in 2020.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.