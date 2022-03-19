Newcomer jumps into field with three incumbents in Waterford Village Board election

WATERFORD — Voters in the April 5 election will fill three seats on the Waterford Village Board, with four candidates vying for elected office in local government.

Each voter will make three choices, and the top three finishers will each win a two-year term on the Village Board.

Village trustees collect a salary of $5,400, plus $40 per meeting.

On the ballot this year will be incumbents Andrew Ewert, Adam Jaskie and Robert Nash, and challenger Michael Robertson.

Here is how the candidates responded to questions posed by the Journal Times.

Now that the Town of Waterford’s incorporation effort has failed, how should the village respond in its relations with the town?

EWERT: The village should continue to do what they’ve done in the past. Being a good neighbor to all their surrounding communities and offer services and assistance when asked. I look forward to further collaboration, as cross-border cooperation can increase public safety and reduce the overall tax burden for all communities involved.

JASKIE: I have a strong belief, both today and when I previously ran, that our focus should be on acting neighborly. By that I mean respecting the vision and path our neighboring municipalities choose to take while also keeping open lines of communication. I am always available to meet with any neighboring municipalities elected leaders or residents, and I know the board I serve with at the village feels the same. Both the town and village have many great things to offer the community of Waterford as a whole. I will do whatever I can to foster and develop better relationships.

NASH: I look forward to continuing our relationship with the Town of Waterford. We have many services that intersect, and an ongoing and healthy relationship with the town is in the best interest of all of our citizens.

ROBERTSON: I believe we should focus on topics where we agree and support that common ground. It’s unfortunate that the town felt they needed to incorporate to protect their interests. I truly believe that the interests of all neighboring communities are interlocked. When one improves or succeeds, we all do. I would love to work with the boards of the Town of Waterford and the Village of Rochester to help each of our communities grow. As a new face on the Village Board, I have no desire to continue highlighting any previous disagreements. We should find ways to say “yes.”

What is your opinion of law enforcement in the village under the current contract with the Town of Waterford police department? Do you think any changes are needed?

EWERT: The Waterford community was recently ranked the Safest Community in Wisconsin. This speaks volumes about our commitment to public safety. The current model of policing in Waterford works well. At this time, nothing needs to be changed.

JASKIE: I wholeheartedly believe the current law enforcement in the Village of Waterford, which is contracted through the Town of Waterford police department, is nothing less than superb. When I am out in the community and see any of the law enforcement vehicles or officers, their cars and badges represent the entire Waterford community. The quality of service is evident by the fact that Safewise just ranked Waterford the #1 Safest City in the state of Wisconsin. Additionally the Waterford Village Board, alongside the high school, continues to prioritize funding a full time SRO throughout the school year.

NASH: I am satisfied with the current police contract. Our residents can rely on our police department. When called to serve and protect, Waterford police will be there. I am also extremely pleased with the decision by the Village of Waterford to continue to support the School Resource Officer.

ROBERTSON: I like our current contract. The Town of Waterford police department provides very capable coverage for both communities. And the naming of Waterford as “The safest city in Wisconsin” is proof that the current police agreement is working well. However, I do suggest taking another look into offering a similar shared-services contract between the village and the town for fire and emergency services. I believe the current contract wastes money and jeopardizes public safety. The Village of Waterford can provide full-time 24/7 firefighters, licensed paramedics, all at a lower cost. Why should a heart attack or fire in the town be handled by lesser trained personnel than in the village?

What should be the village’s role in attracting new business to the village? And what kind of new businesses would you like to pursue?

EWERT: In 2018 the village put forth a strategy to create a master plan for growth. The village held many listening sessions with their citizens. Based off that feedback, the village went after the businesses the citizens requested. The vision is to have a small town feel downtown with unique shops and restaurants, I concur with this vision. I would like to see development on HWY 36 with businesses that need larger spaces to cater to their customers. The village’s role in this endeavor is to listen to citizen input and use the tools granted to them to attract business.

JASKIE: The village should be very involved in attracting new businesses. Not only does their role include being willing to attract both small and large businesses but it also encompasses thinking outside of the traditional business model and/or box. I would like to see some additional restaurant options, as well as another grocery story. And, if we feel like getting ambitious, I would like to go after a popular general merchandise retailer so our residents don’t have to drive twenty minutes or more to reach one.

NASH: I have been very fortunate to serve my village in the recent economic development strategies that we have unfolded. It is very reassuring to see our work come to fruition. Our village is becoming revitalized and refreshed. Many more businesses are now inquiring about the Village of Waterford. The future of the village looks very bright.

ROBERTSON: I’m a fiscal conservative. I believe in the KISS (Keep It Simple Stupid) theory of expansion. Identify a need and if possible fill that need. Too often, politicians let their decision-making process get sidetracked. A simple google search of “50 Things a Small Town Needs” shows that we’re lacking a Bakery and a Butcher Shop in our community. Why haven’t we pursued these? What about a Cheese Store like Mars Cheese? People drive for miles to shop there. What about a trampoline business like Sky Zone? Or a hotel/waterpark? Contact owners of successful businesses and find people willing to expand.(tncms-inline)2baded22-62fe-4ff3-b205-4bbd5b05eeaa[0](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)678170d6-417d-4932-8b84-9f26c91276d5[1](/tncms-inline)(tncms-inline)bbebe8e7-8c61-45dd-a3f5-78ed25152b3a[2](/tncms-inline)

Andrew Ewert AGE: 50 ADDRESS: 626 Woodland Circle, Waterford OCCUPATION: Territory manager, Jostens College Division EXPERIENCE: Waterford Village Board, 2016-present COMMUNITY SERVICE: Waterford Graded School District Strategic Planning Committee EDUCATION: University of Iowa, bachelor's degree

