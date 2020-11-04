Neubauer wins re-election, keeps her seat representing Wisconsin's 66th Assembly District

RACINE — Democrat Greta Neubauer will be returning to represent the 66th Assembly District after successfully fending off a challenge from Republican Will Leverson.
It might have been a tough year for incumbents due to the pandemic and accompanying recession. However, Neubauer said as she campaigned that voters expressed their dissatisfaction with Republicans who had not taken meaningful action on either the pandemic or its accompanying recession.
She said normally a state assembly race might not garner a lot of attention in a presidential election year.
But this year, the people were really paying attention to the assembly races, she said, because what happened — or did not happen — amid the pandemic really impacted their lives.
The Republican-controlled legislature has the ability to meet in extraordinary sessions outside of the regular sessions, but so far Republicans have not taken that step. Meanwhile, Neubauer said the situation in Racine is desperate for some people.
She related that a person called her office for advice because he was getting evicted, did not even have the few dollars necessary for legal aid, nor did he know where his next meal was coming from.
Neubauer ran on a platform of addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying recession, fighting racial injustice/increasing equity and increasing access to health care, which includes accepting Medicaid expansion.
She is also a champion of environmental causes, in and out of the legislature. Neubauer first won her seat in a January 2018 special election after it was left vacant by Cory Mason when he was elected mayor of Racine. She was re-elected in November 2018.
The challenger, Leverson, of Racine, ran on a platform of safer communities, establishing a Mental Health Charter, wages and housing.
Leverson called the experience rewarding and said he will continue to work for Racine. Leverson vows that he will be back in running for office and said, "We will not go quietly into the night.”
He said that Neubauer “was able to ride on the coattails” of a strong Democratic turnout in the City of Racine due to the presidential election, and that’s why she won by such a large margin. Leverson didn't rule out running for the Assembly again in two years when there isn't a presidential election that could boost turnout in a Democrat's favor in left-leaning Racine.
He compared his mindset to athletics: “You’ve got the best talent, you’re the best quarterback in the game, and you’re unable to eke out a win when it’s all said and done. The best thing you can do is make sure you stay at it, you improve where you missed out on opportunities, and that you come back stronger, better, faster and able to win an election or win a game. We didn’t do as well as we hoped.”
