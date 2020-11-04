Neubauer wins re-election, keeps her seat representing Wisconsin's 66th Assembly District

She is also a champion of environmental causes, in and out of the legislature. Neubauer first won her seat in a January 2018 special election after it was left vacant by Cory Mason when he was elected mayor of Racine. She was re-elected in November 2018.

The challenger, Leverson, of Racine, ran on a platform of safer communities, establishing a Mental Health Charter, wages and housing.

Leverson called the experience rewarding and said he will continue to work for Racine. Leverson vows that he will be back in running for office and said, "We will not go quietly into the night.”

He said that Neubauer “was able to ride on the coattails” of a strong Democratic turnout in the City of Racine due to the presidential election, and that’s why she won by such a large margin. Leverson didn't rule out running for the Assembly again in two years when there isn't a presidential election that could boost turnout in a Democrat's favor in left-leaning Racine.