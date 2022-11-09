 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neubauer easily reelected

Greta Neubauer, headshot

Neubauer

RACINE — Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, handily won reelection in Assembly District 66, receiving 77.1% of the vote.

No Republicans ran in the district.

A Libertarian, Carl Hutton, received less than 22.9% of the vote.

In November 2020, Neubauer defeated Republican challenger Will Leverson 14,519 votes to 6,130 in the district that comprises most of the City of Racine.

