Neubauer easily reelected

The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.
The alleged actions of now-fired Milwaukee elections worker have been tied to the actions of a Racine County man who appeared to have committed election fraud, by requesting absentee ballots without permission, to prove it was possible.
Democrat state Rep. Tip McGuire, a Kenoshan whose district includes southern Racine and northern Kenosha and stretches of the villages of Somers and Mount Pleasant in between, has received multiple law enforcement endorsements from both sides of the aisle.
In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.
But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.
State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, won reelection on Tuesday. McGuire's district includes Elmwood Park as well as parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.