Municipalities encourage absentee voting due to COVID-19

RACINE COUNTY — Municipal clerks across the Racine County are encouraging voters to mail in their ballots for the April 7 election as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
One of the precautionary measures health officials recommend to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus is to avoid large crowds.
The City of Burlington, villages of Caledonia, Union Grove, Wind Point and Yorkville, and the Town of Waterford all released statements encouraging voters to request absentee ballots at www.myvote.wi.gov prior to April 2, rather than voting in person.
Caledonia Village Clerk Karie Pope in her statement emphasized that encouraging absentee ballots is “only a precautionary measure and is not mandatory.”
Pope also moved up the start of in-person absentee voting from March 23 to March 16 also in response to the pandemic.
Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge said on Friday the city always tries to encourage people to vote absentee in order to alleviate the lines on election day.
With one confirmed case of coronavirus in Racine County, causing increased concern over COVID-19, the city has created a phone line residents can call or text at 262-822-9692 to request an absentee ballot. They will need to provide their first and last name, date of birth, a picture of a photo ID and the address where they would like the ballot sent to.
“If you’re still unsure, call our office and we will help you work through it,” said Coolidge.
The Village of Wind Point is encouraging the use of absentee ballots.
“Given the current situation with the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we strongly encourage you to utilize this method of voting,” Wind Point officials said Friday in a statement on the village website. “Voting absentee by mail is especially important for the elderly, those who have traveled recently and those who have a suppressed immune system.”
Wind Point voters also are able to vote “In-Person Absentee” at the Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, from March 23 to April 3.
The village’s advice to its in-person absentee voters could certainly be applied all such voters: “If you choose to vote in-person, we ask voters to stand a proper distance from each other to help protect our elderly and high-risk populations from the potential spread of COVID-19. This is definitely not the most ideal method, as we are trying to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible.”
To register to vote
For those not wanting or able to go to a polling place, Wednesday is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the Presidential Preference Primary and Spring Election. After this date, electors must register in person in the municipal clerk’s office or at the polling place.
According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. the same day.
Online voter registration is available at https://myvote.wi.gov. There are two ways you can register using the website:
- People with a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address with DOT can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.
- People without a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to their municipal clerk’s office along with a proof-of residence document. The website has detailed instructions. If you do not have a printer where you are, you can save the completed form as a PDF and make arrangements to have a family member or a friend with a printer, or a copy center, to print it for you.
Encouraged to vote
For those who do not request an absentee ballot in time, several clerks in their statements wanted to reassure voters that they are taking precautions to ensure voting in-person on April 7 will be safe and sanitary.
Coolidge said her department has stocked cleaning supplies and is working with the health department to develop a plan for how to keep voting booths and voting machine sanitary.
The statement from the Town of Waterford reads: “Our election workers will assist you along with doing the best they can to keep the election facility as clean and safe as possible. Extra efforts will be taken to wipe down voting booths and election equipment throughout the day. We plan to have a hand sanitizing station set up at the polls and are requesting that you use this prior to entering the voting area.”