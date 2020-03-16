Municipalities encourage absentee voting due to COVID-19

“If you’re still unsure, call our office and we will help you work through it,” said Coolidge.

The Village of Wind Point is encouraging the use of absentee ballots.

“Given the current situation with the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), we strongly encourage you to utilize this method of voting,” Wind Point officials said Friday in a statement on the village website. “Voting absentee by mail is especially important for the elderly, those who have traveled recently and those who have a suppressed immune system.”

Wind Point voters also are able to vote “In-Person Absentee” at the Village Administrative Office, 215 E. Four Mile Road, from March 23 to April 3.

The village’s advice to its in-person absentee voters could certainly be applied all such voters: “If you choose to vote in-person, we ask voters to stand a proper distance from each other to help protect our elderly and high-risk populations from the potential spread of COVID-19. This is definitely not the most ideal method, as we are trying to limit face-to-face contact as much as possible.”

To register to vote