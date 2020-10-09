Multiple voting drop boxes, mobile offices part of Racine's early voting plan

RACINE — The Nov. 3 presidential election is expected to receive a record number of votes, and the City of Racine has created multiple avenues for residents to cast theirs.

On Thursday, the city launched a new website, voteracine.org, which provides information on how to register, cast an absentee ballot, sign up to be a poll worker and more.

"The City’s goal is to make sure that every eligible voter has the ability to cast their ballot this November. In the middle of a pandemic, voters need more access points to make sure they can vote safely. We want you to know your options and to be able to make a voting plan," Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge in a press release. "Whether you want to vote by mail, in-person absentee, or on Election Day, we have you covered."

In-person absentee voting

In-person absentee voting, or early voting, is scheduled to start on Oct. 20 and run through Oct. 30 for those who want to vote in-person but want to avoid the Nov. 3 crowds. Voting will not take place inside the buildings but at mobile offices stationed in the parking lots to prevent the spread of COVID-19.