Multiple voting drop boxes, mobile offices part of Racine's early voting plan

RACINE — The Nov. 3 presidential election is expected to receive a record number of votes, and the City of Racine has created multiple avenues for residents to cast theirs.
On Thursday, the city launched a new website, voteracine.org, which provides information on how to register, cast an absentee ballot, sign up to be a poll worker and more.
"The City’s goal is to make sure that every eligible voter has the ability to cast their ballot this November. In the middle of a pandemic, voters need more access points to make sure they can vote safely. We want you to know your options and to be able to make a voting plan," Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge in a press release. "Whether you want to vote by mail, in-person absentee, or on Election Day, we have you covered."
In-person absentee voting
In-person absentee voting, or early voting, is scheduled to start on Oct. 20 and run through Oct. 30 for those who want to vote in-person but want to avoid the Nov. 3 crowds. Voting will not take place inside the buildings but at mobile offices stationed in the parking lots to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The city's early voting schedule is split between locations that will be open all day and locations that are open on morning, afternoons or evenings.
All day locations include:
- Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. plus:
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24;
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31;
- and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
- Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday;
- and Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St., open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Morning locations are scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday:
- John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive;
- Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave.;
- and Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
Afternoon locations are scheduled to be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday:
- Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.;
- Gilmore Elementary, 2330 Northwestern Ave.;
- and Starbuck Middle School 1516 Ohio St.
Finally, Gateway Technical College will host early voting at its back parking lot from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Absentee ballot drop boxes
Secured absentee ballot drop boxes are the process of being installed and are scheduled to be available citywide on Oct. 13. Voters can deposit their ballots at the drop boxes anytime day or night.
Drop boxes will be installed at:
- Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.
- Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive
- Tyler Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.
- Julian Thomas School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave.
- Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.
- Gilmore School, 2330 Northwestern Ave.
- Dr. M.L. King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St.
- Mitchell School, 2701 Drexel Ave.
- Humble Park Community Center, 2200 Blaine Ave.
- Ohio Street across from Goodland School at the intersection of Ohio and Graceland Blvd.
- Starbuck Middle School, 1516 Ohio St.
- Jerstad–Agerholm School, 3601 La Salle St.
- Gateway Technical College, 1001 Main St.
- City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
More voting resources
Racine was one of Wisconsin's five cities — including Kenosha, Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay — that received part of a $6.3 million grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to help cover the cost of implementing the election during the COVID-19 pandemic. Of those funds, Racine was awarded $942,000.
The grant is set to cover the additional costs of expanding in-person absentee voting, including the additional drop boxes, PPE and disinfectant for poll workers. The city has also hired Voter Ambassadors who are available to attend events or come to organizations to help register voters and answer questions about absentee ballots.
On Sept. 24, the conservative group Wisconsin Voters Alliance and seven of the group’s members filed a federal lawsuit to block the funds, claiming the money constitutes bribery to boost voting in progressive communities. The lawsuit alleges that only states have discretion on implementing federal elections.
City Attorney Scott Letteney said that he believes the participating cities are operating within the law. The city has decided to proceed as planned.
For more information on voting November 3 in the City of Racine, go to voteracine.org. Voter Ambassador requests should be emailed to clerks@cityofracine.org.
