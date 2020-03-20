You are the owner of this article.
Mount Pleasant

Mount Pleasant sent the wrong absentee ballots to voters in four wards

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Friday, the Village of Mount Pleasant discovered that it had sent incorrect absentee ballots to voters in four wards.

"The absentee ballots for Wards 10 and 12 were sent to Wards 15 and 16 and the ballots for Wards 15 and 16 were sent to Wards 10 and 12," the village announced Friday evening. "This error only affected the Racine County Supervisor District Seats 12 and 14."

The District 14 race is between Jason Eckman and Kim Mahoney. Eckman is a mechanical engineer and real estate investor. Mahoney is a litigation paralegal and is also the final Foxconn land acquisition holdout. District 14 includes the Foxconn development area.

In District 12, Donald Trottier is running unopposed.

Absentee voting still preferred

In-person early voting starts throughout the state Monday, including in Mount Pleasant, but municipal leaders throughout the state are cautious about having citizens come in and go out of public buildings to vote due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities published a letter Friday calling on Gov. Tony Evers to "take action now to reduce the risk of our residents, members of our staff and our election workers, and to avoid unnecessary disenfranchisement of voters."

The letter didn't make any specific recommendations, but called on the governor to do something to further encourage absentee voting and discourage in-person voting.

The mistake

Mount Pleasant staff's error affected ballots that were sent over the course of three days, from March 17 through March 19.

All of the voters who received the wrong ballot will receive a new one, along with a letter explaining the error. The corrected ballot "will be differentiated by a bright pink sticker," the village said.

Mount Pleasant said it has sent more than 1,500 absentee ballots to date regarding the April 7 election. And of those 1,500, 361 were sent incorrectly.

Here are the instructions for voters in Wards 10, 12, 15 and 16.

  • If you have not voted on the original ballot, please destroy and vote using only the second ballot marked with a pink sticker.
  • If you have voted the original ballot and returned it, vote again on the second ballot and return/mail it to Village Hall. The Village Clerk/Treasurer office will deactivate the original ballot.
  • Failure to return the second ballot will negate your vote for the County Supervisor District seat. It is important that you vote and return the second ballot.

For more information, contact the village clerk/treasurer's office at 262-664-7828 or 262-664-7826.

A news release concluded: "We apologize for the inconvenience."

