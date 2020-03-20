Mount Pleasant sent the wrong absentee ballots to voters in four wards

MOUNT PLEASANT — On Friday, the Village of Mount Pleasant discovered that it had sent incorrect absentee ballots to voters in four wards.

"The absentee ballots for Wards 10 and 12 were sent to Wards 15 and 16 and the ballots for Wards 15 and 16 were sent to Wards 10 and 12," the village announced Friday evening. "This error only affected the Racine County Supervisor District Seats 12 and 14."

The District 14 race is between Jason Eckman and Kim Mahoney. Eckman is a mechanical engineer and real estate investor. Mahoney is a litigation paralegal and is also the final Foxconn land acquisition holdout. District 14 includes the Foxconn development area.

In District 12, Donald Trottier is running unopposed.

Absentee voting still preferred

In-person early voting starts throughout the state Monday, including in Mount Pleasant, but municipal leaders throughout the state are cautious about having citizens come in and go out of public buildings to vote due to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.