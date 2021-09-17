Mount Pleasant responds to legislators' questions about letter sent to indefinitely confined voters

Smith said in an email that the reason the village issued the letter was "in a response to a great number of phone calls that the village received from residents inquiring as to why they continued to receive voting ballots in the mail for both the spring primary and general elections earlier this year."

Wirch, Neubauer and McGuire raised a question regarding one specific sentence in the village's letter.

In the WEC’s template, in bold type, there is the sentence: “Please note that if you do not respond to this mailing, no changes will be made to your absentee request and you will continue to receive ballots by mail.”

However, in the letter Mount Pleasant issued, that boldface line was changed to “Please note you have 30 days from the date of this letter to respond to this letter or changes may be made to your absentee request.” The village said Friday afternoon that the WEC “reviewed the Village’s letter and had no objection to the language contained therein.”