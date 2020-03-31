Mount Pleasant changes polling stations for April 7 election

MOUNT PLEASANT — With the April 7 election one week away, Mount Pleasant Clerk Stephanie Kohlhagen on Tuesday announced changes to polling locations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polling will be reduced down to two locations: Village Hall at 8811 Campus Drive and the Village Department of Public Works at 8700 Campus Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Voters who normally cast their ballots and Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, will instead need to go to the Village DPW building. All other Mount Pleasant voters will need to go to Village Hall.

Voters can still request an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ through Thursday April 2nd at 5:00 PM. Voters are encouraged to use the Village Hall Drop Box to return absentee ballots as the simplest and safest method for casting their ballot.

In-person absentee voting continues at Village Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Thursday April 2nd, and Friday April 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. Please bring a photo ID.

If you have any questions regarding this matter please contact Kohlhagen at (262) 664-7800.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2