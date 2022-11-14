More than 70% of registered voters in Racine County voted in the midterms

Turnout in last week’s midterm election was slightly lower in Racine County than in the state as a whole, according to preliminary uncanvassed results.
There are generally two ways to calculate turnout: dividing the number of ballots cast by the number of registered voters, and dividing the number of ballots by the voting-age population. Racine County’s percentages were lower than the state’s on both counts.
There were 82,159 ballots cast countywide, according to not-yet-canvassed results. That number includes early in-person voting; mail-in voting; and ballots cast on Election Day, November 8.
As of the morning of Nov. 9, Racine County had 114,978 registered voters, according to Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen. That was an increase of 1,287 registrations over the week prior, since WEC reported there were 113,691 registered voters in the county on Nov. 1.
Racine County’s voting age population — that is, the number of residents who are 18 or older — is 153,051, according to the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s most recent estimate based on the 2020 U.S. Census.
71.45%, when compared to the number of registered voters countywide.
53.7%, when compared to the county’s estimated voting age population.
Statewide, the Wisconsin Elections Commission estimated that turnout was just shy of 56.75%; that calculation is based on dividing the number of votes cast for governor divided by the state’s voting age population, not registered voters.
The turnout of 56.75% statewide would be lower than the last midterms, in November 2018, when 59.43% of Wisconsin’s eligible voters cast ballots.
Compared to the most recently reported number of registered voters statewide, which was 3,534,794 on Nov. 1, Wisconsin’s turnout by that metric would have been approximately 75.1%.
Turnout was incredibly high in left-leaning Dane County, which saw 80.3% of registered voters cast ballots. That was actually below Dane’s turnout in both the 2020 presidential election and in the 2018 midterms, when the turnouts were 89.3% and 88%, respectively.
In Dane County, turnout was closer to 67.1% when calculated by dividing the number of votes cast (300,918 in the governor’s race) by voting age population (approximately 448,406).
In statewide races on Tuesday, Wisconsin’s voters again showed themselves to be incredibly purple. According to the unofficial preliminary counts, Wisconsin elected two Democrats (Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul) and one Republican (U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson) in narrowly decided statewide races.
But in Wisconsin’s Assembly, made up of 99 state representatives all of whom were up for election Tuesday, the state looks much redder. After Tuesday’s votes were counted, it appears 64 Republicans and 35 Democrats were elected — although several races are within the margin where recounts could be coming.
The Wisconsin GOP is reportedly investigating alleged illegal donations to the campaign of conservative state legislative candidate Adam Steen by Donald Trump’s super PAC and the Langlade County GOP. As a result of the new allegations, the Racine County GOP is suspending Steen’s membership in the county party, The Journal Times has learned. The leader of the Langlade County GOP denies any wrongdoing.
State Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, Democratic incumbents in Wisconsin Assembly Districts 64 and 65, respectively, won reelection on Tuesday. McGuire's district includes Elmwood Park as well as parts of Racine and Mount Pleasant.