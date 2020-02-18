Montey and Santiago advance in District 4 Racine City Council race

RACINE — Retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey and general contractor Edwin Santiago are set to face each other in the April 7 election for Racine's 4th Aldermanic District, after finishing on top of a four-way primary on Tuesday.

Eliminated from contest Tuesday were retired facilities manager William Hinca and catering manager Robert Case.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With 100% of precincts reported, the unofficial results showed Montey finishing first with 96 votes, closely followed by Santiago, who collected 90 votes. Case was third with 57 votes and Hica finished last with 38 votes.

Montey has run for public office before but Santiago is a political newcomer.

The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.

The 4th District is located just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.