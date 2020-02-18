You are the owner of this article.
Montey and Santiago advance in District 4 Racine City Council race
Montey and Santiago advance in District 4 Racine City Council race

RACINE — Retired electrician and contractor Dennis Montey and general contractor Edwin Santiago are set to face each other in the April 7 election for Racine's 4th Aldermanic District, after finishing on top of a four-way primary on Tuesday.

Eliminated from contest Tuesday were retired facilities manager William Hinca  and catering manager Robert Case.

With 100% of precincts reported, the unofficial results showed Montey finishing first with 96 votes, closely followed by Santiago, who collected 90 votes. Case was third with 57 votes and Hica finished last with 38 votes.

Montey has run for public office before but Santiago is a political newcomer.

The 4th District seat has been vacant since Alderman Tracey Larrin resigned in November, citing health issues and a new job which conflicts with city meetings. Initially there were five candidates, but William Leverson was removed from the ballot after his nomination papers were contested and the challenge was sustained.

The 4th District is located just north of Downtown and is roughly bordered by the Root River, Lake Michigan, English Street, Charles Street, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Marquette Street.

Dennis Montey, Racine City Council District 4 candidate

Montey

 Submitted
Edwin Santiago, Racine City Council District 4 candidate

Santiago
Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

