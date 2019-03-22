RACINE — One thing can be said for the candidates for alderman in the city's 7th District: they both want to serve.
Alderman Maurice Horton, a youth advocate for the Racine Unified School District, and his challenger, Eric Mohr, a tool and die worker, both applied to finish the term of Alderman Ray DeHahn’s after DeHahn’s death last September. Mohr has run for the seat three times before then, including against DeHahn.
In November, Horton was chosen by the City Council to replace DeHahn.
Mohr is not on the April 2 ballot, due to a paperwork error that Horton reported to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. But Mohr has registered as a write-in candidate, which means election officials will have to separately tally votes cast for Mohr instead of lumping them in anonymously with all other potential write-ins.
The northern section of the 7th District, from Three Mile Road to Melvin Street, runs roughly from western Douglas Avenue east to LaSalle Street. South of Melvin, the district shifts west to the area surrounding Mount Pleasant Street south to Rapids Drive, Yout Street and High Street.
To see a map of the district, go online to: www.cityofracine.org/CityAlderman/
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $6,899.
Horton and Mohr provided some information on their backgrounds and insights into why they are running.
What do you think about the general direction the city is taking?
Horton: I think the city is going in the right direction. With so many new investors coming into our city, we have become a main attraction for business. We also have to continue to listen to our constituents on new innovative ideas to move the city forward.
Mohr: On the surface, things seem OK, yet our streets are in disarray and we continue to spend money on things that don’t help the whole city.
What do you think about the city’s recent actions on marijuana possession? Specifically what do you think about the City Council’s recent marijuana directive ordering the Police Department to issue citations, rather than charges, for first time possession offenses for less than 25 grams?
Horton: In November, the people spoke loud and clear about the topic of marijuana and how they would like to see it legalized in the state. Other cities of our population has founded a way for it to work. I think we have to be more proactive, I'm not in favor of filling our court systems up with first time possession charges. I also think the will of the people need to be heard.
Mohr: Agree; and I would like to ask how does it work in Madison with the small fine there?
How would you like to see the city address poverty and high unemployment?
Horton: We must continue to marketed and sale our training programs located within the city. I believe good paying jobs will help the city address some of its poverty issues. Also we must address the disparities and equal employment for all in our city.
Mohr: Seems like there are a lot of programs available; the question should be, how do we as a city get people to take advantage of the programs? It start with schools, I believe.
How would you like to see the city handle transparency in local government?
Horton: Transparency should be the first thing we adhere to in local government. The people have right to know what is happening in city government. If we don't have transparency, there certainly will not be any trust. I'm a strong believer that taxpayers have the right to know where their monies are being spent and for what reason.
Mohr: There should be NO closed door meetings. Everything done at city hall is done with taxpayer money, it is our business.
What do you think is the most important issue facing the city and how will you help address it?
Horton: Racine was recently ranked the third worst city in the United States for African Americans. I really think it's time to start addressing this issue. We have so many opportunities coming into the city, so this would be a perfect time. A community forum should be established with community members and stakeholders to plan out ways to address this very serious issue.
Mohr: How the outlying communities are controlling many of our decisions with the Foxconn development. Housing is being planned; I wonder what effect that will have with the hundreds of houses for sale in the city?
