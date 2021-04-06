 Skip to main content
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: All Racine County precincts reporting
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: All Racine County precincts reporting

All results are unofficial until canvassed; as reported by the Racine County Clerk's office Tuesday evening

On every ballot in the county

State Superintendent of Public Instruction (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)

Jill Underly: 12,610

Deborah Kerr: 12,495

Court of Appeals Judge District II (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)

Jeffrey Davis: 11,508

Shelley Grogan: 13,142

Racine County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 6

WINNER: David W. Paulson: 16,757

Racine County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 8

WINNER: Faye Flancher: 16,877

Burlington (city)

Alderperson, District 1

WINNER: Shad Branen: 261

Joann Mulliken-Koenecke: 114

Alderperson, District 2

Christopher Wiess: 182

WINNER: Bob Grandi: 289

Alderperson, District 3

WINNER: Jon E. Schultz II (uncontested): 312

Alderperson, District 4

WINNER: Bill Smitz: 287

Kimberly Roegner: 208

Burlington (town)

Chairperson

Matthew Allan Snorek: 430

WINNER: Jeff Lang: 826

Supervisor No. 1

WINNER: Steve Swantz (uncontested): 897

Supervisor No. 2

WINNER: Neal Czaplewski: 639

Brian Fliss: 614

Burlington Area School District (0777)

Board member (vote for 2)

WINNER: Taylor M. Wishau: 2,059

WINNER: Marlo Brown: 2,106

Diane Wood: 1,616

Caledonia

President

WINNER: Jim Dobbs (uncontested): 2,621

Trustee No. 1

WINNER: Thomas Weatherston (uncontested): 2,591

Trustee No. 3

WINNER: Kevin Wanggaard (uncontested): 2,654

Trustee No. 5

David Prott: 1,616

WINNER: Holly McManus: 2,063

Dover/Yorkville

Municipal Court Judge

WINNER: Heather Niski (uncontested): 648

Dover

Chairperson

WINNER: Sam Stratton (uncontested): 359

Supervisor No. 1

WINNER: Mike Shenkenberg (uncontested): 358

Supervisor No. 2

WINNER: Jared Guillien (uncontested): 344

Drought School Board

President

WINNER: Don Walter (uncontested): 84

Vice President

WINNER: Lindsey Drought (uncontested): 80

Elmwood Park

President

WINNER: Ernie S. Rossi (uncontested): 87

Trustee (vote for 3)

WINNER: Laura Rude: 84

WINNER: Alicia B. Gasser: 86

WINNER: Kenneth Hinkle: 86

Elmwood Park/Mount Pleasant

Municipal Court Judge

WINNER: Michael R. Phegley (uncontested): 2,726

Mount Pleasant

President

WINNER: David DeGroot (uncontested): 2,736

Trustee No. 1

WINNER: John C. Hewitt (uncontested): 2,736

Trustee No. 3

WINNER: Nancy Washburn (uncontested): 2,672

Trustee No. 5

WINNER: Ram Bhatia (uncontested): 2,882

Kansasville School Board

President

WINNER: Robert Kordus (uncontested): 120

Muskego-Norway School Board (3857)

Board member (vote for 3) - RACINE COUNTY VOTES ONLY

Terri Boyer: 374

Laurie Kontney: 298

James Bryce: 306

Tracy Blair: 317

Kevin Zimmermann: 368

Joseph Boschert: 229

North Cape School Board (4690)

Board member

WINNER: Daniel Hying: 185

Karl Winderl: 113

North Bay

President

C. Rocco Castellano: 27

WINNER: Mark J. Schall: 80

Clerk

WINNER: Dori A. Panthofer (uncontested): 96

Constable

WINNER: Kristin Wright (uncontested): 98

North Bay/Wind Point

Municipal Court Judge

WINNER: Georgia Herrera (uncontested): 593

Norway

Chairperson

WINNER: Jean M. Jacobson (uncontested): 972

Norway Sanitary District Commissioner

WINNER: Paul Novak (uncontested): 583

Supervisor No. 1

WINNER: Bob Helback (uncontested): 886

Supervisor No. 2

WINNER: Mike Lyman (uncontested): 890

Racine (city)

Alderperson, District 1

Susan Wagner: 130

WINNER: Jeff Coe: 170

Alderperson, District 3 

WINNER: John Tate II (uncontested): 169

Alderperson, District 5 

Nick Bonczkowski: 199

WINNER: Melissa Kaprelian: 380

Alderperson, District 7

WINNER: Maurice Horton (uncontested): 276

Alderperson, District 9

WINNER: Trevor Jung (uncontested): 379

Alderperson, District 11

WINNER: CJ Rouse (uncontested): 264

Alderperson, District 13

WINNER: Natalia Taft: 245

Jason H. Williams: 140

Alderperson, District 15

WINNER: Melissa Lemke (uncontested): 450

Racine Unified School District

Board member, District 4

WINNER: Julie L. McKenna (uncontested): 1,285

Board member, District 5

Jane Brewer Barbian: 1,144

WINNER: Ally Docksey: 1,577

Board member, District 6 

Carmella Venturini: 210

WINNER: Auntavia A. Jackson: 445

Raymond

President

WINNER: Kari Loppnow-Morgan (uncontested): 467

Trustee No. 1

WINNER: Tim Geszvain (uncontested): 412

Trustee No. 2

WINNER: Mike Thelen (uncontested): 421

Raymond School Board

Member

No candidates, write-in only

Rochester

President

WINNER: Ed Chart (uncontested): 562

Trustees (vote for 3)

Russ Kumbier: 371

WINNER: Gary J. Beck: 461

WINNER: Doug Webb: 431

WINNER: Nick Ahlers: 448

Sturtevant

President

WINNER: Mike Rosenbaum: 400

Walter Davis: 260

Trustee (vote for 3)

Mike Rosenbaum: 397

WINNER: Kari Villalpando: 482

WINNER: Jason S. Ingle: 406

Union Grove

President

Mike Aimone: 391

WINNER: Steve Wicklund: 463

Trustee No. 1

WINNER: Patrick Brinkman: 508

Eugene Faust: 229

Trustee No. 3

WINNER: Janice Winget (uncontested): 662

Trustee No. 5

Kristine Faust: 175

WINNER: Jennifer Ditscheit: 606

Union Grove Elementary

Board member

WINNER: Scott Cincotta (uncontested): 695

Union Grove High School District

Board member

WINNER: Jason N. Sonnenberg: 904

Jason L. Skalecki: 837

Washington Elementary (Waterford)

Member (vote for 2) (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)

WINNER: Todd Galkowski: 190

WINNER: Tim Szeklinski: 210

Waterford (village)

President

WINNER: Don Houston (uncontested): 499

Trustee (vote for 3)

WINNER: Tamara Pollnow: 414

WINNER: Pat Goldammer: 442

WINNER: Troy McReynolds: 428

Waterford (town)

Chairperson

WINNER: Tom Hincz (uncontested): 685

Supervisor (vote for 2)

WINNER: Dale F. Gauerke: 615

WINNER: Nick Draskovich: 648

Town of Waterford Sanitary District Commissioner

WINNER: Dan Dickinson (uncontested): 484

Waterford Union High School

Member (vote for two) (RACINE COUNTY RESULTS ONLY)

Patrick W. Goldammer: 1,265

WINNER: Dennis G. Purtell: 1,367

WINNER: Don Engler: 1,379

Waterford Graded School District

Board member (vote for 2)

WINNER: Noah Wishau: 1,164

WINNER: Amanda Fiehweg: 1,334

Wind Point

President

John Polodna: 308

WINNER: Susan C. Sanabria: 354

Trustees (vote for 3)

WINNER: Don Gloo: 369

Milt Habeck: 257

WINNER: Mike Rohrer: 391

WINNER: Martin Meissner: 361

Kate Maurer: 350

Yorkville

President

WINNER: Douglas Nelson (uncontested): 340

Trustee (vote for 2)

WINNER: Daniel R. Maurice: 303

Robert Funk: 302

Yorkville Joint 2 School District

Board member

WINNER: Kara Vyvyan (uncontested): 310

Who won?

Visit JournalTimes.com Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for immediate election results, or pick up a copy of Thursday's newspaper for a full rundown.

What will be on MY ballot?

To know exactly what races you will be able voting on, visit myvote.wi.gov and input your address to be shown a sample ballot.

