RACINE COUNTY — John Leiber, a Republican candidate for the 62nd Assembly District, on Tuesday filed a campaign ethics complaint against Republican opponent Robert Wittke just a week before the primary.
It’s a move that Wittke called a “dirty trick,” and incumbent 62nd District Rep. Tom Weatherston, who is not running for re-election, characterized as “grasping at straws.”
Leiber used to work in Weatherston’s office, but Weatherston is endorsing Wittke and is working on his campaign.
Leiber, former president of the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission and Wittke, president of the Racine Unified School Board, are seeking the Republican nomination for the 62nd District seat. The primary is Tuesday.
The winner will go to the Nov. 6 general election to face former state Sen. John Lehman, who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
In Leiber’s complaint to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, he alleges that Wittke’s campaign literature “does not have a clear and legible disclaimer” to disclose who is paying for the materials as required in state statutes.
Leiber specifically cites two statutes. The first one reads: “campaign communications, the cost of which is paid for or reimbursed by a committee, or for which a committee assumes responsibility, whether by accepting a contribution or making a disbursement shall identify its source by the words ‘Paid for by’ followed by the name of the committee making the payment or reimbursement or assuming responsibility for the communication and may include the name of the treasurer or other authorized agent of the committee.”
And the other states: “The attributions required by this subsection in written communications shall be readable, legible, and readily accessible.”
Leiber provided a scanned image of Wittke campaign literature. Beneath Wittke’s campaign logo, it reads “Paid for by Robert Wittke for Assembly” in small lettering.
“The most basic rule of campaigning is full disclosure and transparency,” Leiber stated in a release announcing the complaint. “Clear, legible disclaimed information is required by statute on all literature that is distributed for campaign purposes, and his fliers do not adhere to that law.
“I’ve heard from concerned voters who want ethics rules followed. Campaign integrity is crucial, and if we can’t trust candidates to follow these basics, what other rules might they be disregarding? ... As an already elected official, Wittke should know and follow our state’s campaign and ethics laws.”
Wittke responds
In response to the complaint, Wittke said: “As a professional in the private sector, it is amazing to see the dirty tricks a career political candidate will attempt to get their 10 seconds of fame ... the literature in question has ‘Paid for by Robert Wittke for Assembly’ clearly printed in blue on a white background. Voters deserve a candidate who does not resort to petty tricks.”
Leiber worked in Weatherston’s office for four years, but was asked to resign in 2016, Weatherston said. Weatherston said he was not at his office the day Leiber was asked to resign, but “there were issues with him all along.”
“As far as I know, John has only had a job with a paycheck for four years in his entire life, and that was with me,” Weatherston said.
In response to the complaint, Weatherston said: “This is grasping at straws. When you’re behind, you do crazy things.”
Leiber said Weatherston’s statement about his employment history was false.
“I resigned a few years ago from Tom’s office after four years,” Leiber said. “I wish him well, but I’ve had a number of other jobs including substitute teacher, working for (state) Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, in the district, and I went to law school for a while as well. Of course, I’ve kept busy working on this campaign as well.”
He added: “As far as right now, I’m proud to run full-time as a candidate, because that’s the commitment I think you need to be a legislator.”
Scott Kelly, Wanggaard’s chief of staff, confirmed that Leiber worked for Wanggaard in 2012.
“He knows the district and he knows the people,” Kelly said of Leiber.
The 62nd District includes Wind Point, Caledonia, North Bay, Raymond, the Town of Norway, part of Racine and a small part of Mount Pleasant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
I wonder what the issue was that made him resign? Why wouldn’t Weatherston know? Smells fishy, if I was a gambler I’d bet this goes back to the Caledonia school district issue......
I’m local and find this election intriguing. Wittke should be able to follow campaign rules. Just admit to the mistake and move on instead of personal attacks! This article makes Wittke look bad.
I’m surprised Weatherston would attack a republican primary candidate. Weatherston has some of the lowest per-diem rankings year after year. How often does he even show up for work in Madison?? I can’t think of a single, significant thing he’s done for his constituents. If elected, when is Wittke going to find time to represent the district between his other jobs??? Looks like Wittke will be Weatherston 2.0. No thanks!
I hope Leiber doesn’t lower himself by responding to Wittke’s new attack dog. I’m supporting Leiber after reading this article. Very immature response by Wittke to a simple campaign violation. Grow up.
C’mon, nobody wants to comment on this???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.