RACINE — With incumbent 9th District Alderman Terry McCarthy’s decision not to seek re-election, two people who have been involved in city politics but have never held elected office are taking their shot at seeking election to the City Council on April 2.
Justin Coe, a semi-retired repair technician and property owner and brother of 1st District Alderman Jeff Coe, ran for office unsuccessfully 15 years ago.
Trevor Jung, 23, is currently serving on the city’s Plan Commission. This would be his first try at elected office.
The 9th District encompasses a long, narrow swath of land stretching from Frances Drive on the north to 19th Street on the south, hemmed in at various points by Ascension All Saints Hospital, Washington Park and cemeteries. It includes large parts of the West Racine and Uptown business districts. To see a map of the district, go online to: www.cityofracine.org/CityAlderman/
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms and receive an annual salary of $6,899.
Coe and Jung provided some information on their backgrounds and insights into why they are running.
What do you think about the general direction the city is taking?
Coe: With all the recent publicity about sealed open records, I believe it is going in the wrong direction. We need transparency in city government. We also need fiscal responsible spending to keep taxes and fees in check and not waste money on failed projects ( like machinery row and the arena).
Jung: Racine is experiencing serious growth and investment that has the chance to enhance the quality of life for everyone in our community. Nowhere else in the United States has more potential than Racine due to our regional advantages and assets. We stand at a crossroads where we can renew Racine as a residential community of choice for everyone.
What do you think about the city’s recent actions on marijuana possession? Specifically what do you think about the City Council’s recent marijuana directive ordering the Police Department to issue citations, rather than charges, for first time possession offenses for less than 25 grams?
Coe: This would save the taxpayers of this city a lot of and we would not have to spend money on the costly judicial system for first time offenders. This is one direction I believe is right.
Jung: The goal of local government is to keep the community safe, listen to the will of the people and expand opportunity. Reducing obstacles to employment, such as an unnecessary non-violent felony charge, would keep families together, reduce employment barriers and focus limited resources on addressing serious public safety concerns.
How would you like to see the city address poverty and high unemployment?
Coe: We must understand that there are a lot of available jobs in Racine. We should not encourage handouts, but rather support “hands in.” The only way to lift people out of poverty is to get them back in the workforce. We need to work with local businesses and the workforce to help uplift people out of poverty.
Jung: We need to be bold in our approach of making Racine a dynamic community that breeds success. This happens by investing in the five Ts: Training, talent, transportation, tourism and technology. If we invest in these five key sectors, we will not only be attracting residents and employers, but also growing in a way where we can solve other challenges relating to inequality.
How would you like to see the city handle transparency in local government?
Coe: Do not follow the establishment. We cannot have sealed records, the public has the right to know what is happening in Racine. Every City Council member should have rejected and condemned the closed records debacle, which cost the taxpayers over $75,000. We must have openness and transparency in city government.
Jung: Transparency is critical in building trust with those whom local government is accountable. This is especially true in terms of Racine’s finances. Innovative platforms such as an interactive online city budget where a user-friendly interface provides insights into the city’s financial and transactional data could elevate transparency and policy discourse in City Hall. You deserve to know where your taxpayer dollars are going.
What do you think is the most important issue facing the city and how will you help address it?
Coe: The City Council establishment. We need more people on the city that are free thinkers with an independent voice. I will be that voice to the council and help bring transparency back to the city of Racine.
Jung: Racine was recently ranked the third worst city in the United States for African Americans analyzing indicators such as household income, educational attainment, unemployment rates and homeownership. This isn’t just an economic issue, but a moral one. We must address these disparities with a wide range of solutions ranging from workforce training, transportation, housing and options for building personal savings.
