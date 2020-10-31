Jacobsen v. Vos race is getting ugly: Both sides accused of lying about the other

The same claim, of lying in advertising, has been reversed back at Vos. Regarding the altered image, Jacobsen said “My opponent’s campaign did a blatant misrepresentation. You can call it a lie if you want.” Jacobsen said that although he supports policing reforms, including increasing oversight, but he said “I’ve never said ‘Defund the police.’”

When asked about how Jacobsen has never said “Defund the police,” Vos replied “Well, the groups that are supporting Joel are radical … He might want to hide behind his empty rhetoric … (but) the police would not have a supporter by looking at his record.”

However, of the five organizational endorsements Jacobsen has received (from Wisconsin Conservation Voters, the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO labor union, the Working Families Party and the United Auto Workers Union): none have publicly called for defunding the police.