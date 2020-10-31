Jacobsen v. Vos race is getting ugly: Both sides accused of lying about the other

RobinVos.com is not being used to promote Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, but rather to attack him. Simultaneously, the Republican Party of Wisconsin paid for a mailer that featured an altered photograph of Democrat Joel Jacobsen, the former Burlington alderman challenging Vos for his seat in the Assembly.
In the original photo, Jacobsen is smiling and holding up election paperwork before filing it in Madison. But in the mailer sent to voters in District 63, the photo edited to make it look like Jacobsen was holding a sign that said “DEFUND THE POLICE.” That statement, Jacobsen said, “is a blatant misrepresentation of my position on law enforcement.”
That same mailer, in order to discourage people from voting for the Democrat, also claimed that Jacobsen is the candidate for the “radical left,” that Democrats “have embraced lawlessness in our streets and at our border,” and that “Jacobsen and his allies ... (support) defunding and dismantling law enforcement appeasing rioters.”
In 15 years of representing District 63, preceded by a decade on the Racine County Board, this is the ugliest race Vos has ever been involved in.
“Joel Jacobsen and his liberal supporters like Tony Evers have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars into this race in an attempt to tarnish my name. This is exactly what is wrong with politics today,” Vos wrote in a Facebook post last week.
Two years ago, when Jacobsen lost to Vos by 22 points, Jacobsen’s campaign spent a mere $6,000.
This year, it’s a different story. Democrats and their allies, using their far stronger fundraising this cycle fueled by donors consumed with anti-Donald Trump vitriol, have poured hundreds of thousands of dollars — possibly more than $1 million — in advertising into Wisconsin’s 63rd District alone.
It’s strange for the usually politically quiet areas of Burlington, Rochester, Union Grove, Sturtevant and Mount Pleasant. Vos lives in a sparse neighborhood of spacious homes in the Village of Rochester with its population of less than 4,000; Jacobsen’s home address is in the slightly more urban City of Burlington.
Combating videos, combating lies
Of the left-leaning ads playing in the district, some of it has been to support Jacobsen’s campaign. But most of them have been out to hurt Vos.
“Tens of thousands of Wisconsinites have contracted the coronavirus. Thousands have died. And Robin Vos doesn’t care. He only cares about lining his own pockets and consolidating his own political power,” says a bassy voice speaking over a spooky Halloween-esque soundscape in one ad paid for by Joel for Wisconsin.
Support Local Journalism
Vos has found himself enraged over the attacks against him. In a Facebook post on Oct. 15, Robin Vos wrote: “Just found out my opponent has started slinging mud and lies tonight with a push poll in my district. Totally distorting the truth about Foxconn, COVID etc. How disappointing that someone is so desperate to win, they will lie to try and succeed.”
Vos told The Journal Times Saturday that this year was the first time he has ever created a “contrast ad,” an ad that attacks his opponent rather than supports himself. He said “had to” create those ads because “My opposition started to do some serious mudslinging.”
In a video titled “Joel Jacobsen is lying about Robin Vos,” Michelle Litjens Vos, Robin’s wife, says “Joel and his cronies launched a personal smear campaign against my husband because they know they can’t beat him with their ideas. Tell Joel that personal attacks are unacceptable, and vote for Robin Vos Nov. 3.”
The same claim, of lying in advertising, has been reversed back at Vos. Regarding the altered image, Jacobsen said “My opponent’s campaign did a blatant misrepresentation. You can call it a lie if you want.” Jacobsen said that although he supports policing reforms, including increasing oversight, but he said “I’ve never said ‘Defund the police.’”
When asked about how Jacobsen has never said “Defund the police,” Vos replied “Well, the groups that are supporting Joel are radical … He might want to hide behind his empty rhetoric … (but) the police would not have a supporter by looking at his record.”
However, of the five organizational endorsements Jacobsen has received (from Wisconsin Conservation Voters, the Wisconsin Education Association Council, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO labor union, the Working Families Party and the United Auto Workers Union): none have publicly called for defunding the police.
The AFL-CIO, which represents than 12 million people nationwide, is even affiliated with the International Union of Police Associations and has refused to disaffiliate with the police union despite calls for it to do so following the killing of George Floyd. The same goes for the UAW: a couple UAW affiliates in California have called for weakening police unions and called for the AFL-CIO to end support of police unions, but neither the national organization nor the Wisconsin affiliate has taken no such stance.
Most of the anti-Vos ads blame him for leading the charge in opposition to statewide coronavirus containment measures, such as opposing the governor’s mask mandate and being among those leading the charge that got the Department of Health Services’ Safer at Home order overturned.
“He’s trying to distract from the most pressing issue, the coronavirus death numbers,” Jacobsen said.
As for Joel for Wisconsin having taken over RobinVos.com, Jacobsen pointed out that the URL was available, so his campaign “took it.” The website leads with a headline “LEARN THE TRUTH ABOUT ROBIN VOS” followed by two anti-Vos videos and a video interview of Jacobsen.
Jacobsen thinks he has a shot to take the district, although it would be an upset. In 2012, when Burlington’s Kelley Albrecht challenged Vos, was the last time anyone came within 6,000 votes of Vos. “We need basic changes in this state,” Jacobsen said, and “my opponent has consistently blocked them.”
