It's Election Day in Racine County; here's what's on your ballot

Today is Election Day.

Multiple referendums, a number of school board elections and municipal boards are on the ballot.

Only one contested race, for a judge to serve on District 2 of Wisconsin’s Court Of Appeals, is on ballots across the county. In it, liberal-backed Lori Kornblum facing off with conservative-backed Maria Lazar.

To vote today To find out exactly what's on your ballot and where your polling place is, visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us or contact your local municipal clerk's office.

Here are all of the competitive local races countywide:

Referendums

QUESTION: “Shall the Waterford Union High School District, Racine and Waukesha Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $19,750,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at the district building and grounds consisting of: building systems, capital maintenance, safety, security and site improvements; renovations and building modernization; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Village of Union Grove (advisory only)

QUESTION 1: “Would you be in favor of the Village Board approving the operation of three- and four-wheel all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) on most village roadways (those having a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, including, if approved by the State, Highways 11 and 45), subject to such conditions and limitations as the Village Board may determine are appropriate?”

QUESTION 2: “Would you be in favor of the Village Board approving the operation of four-wheel utility-terrain vehicles (UTVs) on most village roadways (those having a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, including, if approved by the State, Highways 11 and 45), subject to such conditions and limitations as the Village Board may determine are appropriate?”

QUESTION 3: “Would you be in favor of the Village Board approving the operation of golf carts on most village roadways (those having a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less, including, if approved by the State, Highways 11 and 45), subject to such conditions and limitations as the Village Board may determine are appropriate?”

QUESTION 1: “Shall the Muskego-Norway School District, Waukesha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $27,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of an addition for technical education, science, technology, engineering and math areas, and renovations at the High School; construction of an addition and renovations for a gymnasium and conversion of the current gymnasium into a cafeteria at Lakeview Elementary School; site improvements; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

QUESTION 2: “Shall the Muskego-Norway School District, Waukesha and Racine Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $16,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: construction of additions for medicine and health sciences areas and an indoor practice facility, and renovations at the High School; site improvements; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

“Shall the School District Number 14, Town of Raymond, Racine County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $14,800,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project at Raymond School consisting of: safety, security, building systems, infrastructure, ADA compliance and site improvements; construction of an addition for a secure entrance, offices, kitchen/cafeteria and multi-use space; renovations, including classrooms, and a STEAM lab; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?”

Racine County Board

Two-year term, $7,000 salary

Steve Smetana (i), 426 Romayne Ave., Racine

Tom Rutkowski, 2615 N. Main St., Racine

District 6

Genie Webb, 1921 Prospect St., Racine

Marcus West, 1309 Orange St., Racine

Eric Hopkins (i), 1025 Hayes Ave., Racine

Henry Perez, 1017 Kentucky St., Racine

District 11

Robert N. Miller (i), 1438 Woodchuck Court, Mount Pleasant

Amanda Bengston, 1333 Oakes Road No. 15, Mount Pleasant

John A. Wisch (i), 5720 Randal Lane, Caledonia

Christian de Jong, 1648 Secretariat Lane, Caledonia

Robert D. Grove (i), 8024 Nicholson Road, Caledonia

Keith Cruise, 7030 Aspen Court, Caledonia

Taylor Wishau, 8770 Country View Lane, Burlington

Judi Adams, 340 Randolph St., Burlington

Racine City Council

Two-year term, $6,899.88 salary

Michael Schrader, 1636 Chatham St.

Amanda Paffrath, 1828 Michigan Ave.

Union Grove Village Board

Two-year term, salary of $6,300

Amy Sasse (i), 540 Maurice Drive, Union Grove

Amy Sweet, 411 18th Avenue, Union Grove

Three open seats, two-year term, salary of $5,400 plus $40 a meeting

Adam J. Jaskie (i), 459 Woodfield Circle, Waterford

Robert A. Nash (i), 201 S River Street, Waterford

Andrew R. Ewert (i), 626 Woodland Circle, Waterford

Michael Robertson, 133 Riverview Drive, Waterford

Three seats; two-year term; $2,000 salary

Kelli Stein, 3451 E. Elmwood Drive

Lynda Studey, 3476 E. Elmwood Drive

Wendy Spencer, 3429 Elm Tree Court

Brian S. Johnson (i), 3324 Lathrop Ave.

Three open seats, two-year term, $7,500 salary

Chance Celeste, 3825 Contessa Court

Carrie Harbach-Amos (i), 2833 90th St.

Jerrold Klinkosh (i), 9024 Boys Drive

McKenzie Moore (i), 27034 90th St.

Two open seats, two-year term, $7,750 salary

Teri Jendusa-Nicolai (i)

Tim Szeklinski (i)

Robert Ulander

Jeffrey Clyzub

School Boards

Racine Unified

Three-year term, salary of $300 per month

Primary election Feb. 15

Margaret Oliver, 4810 Hampton Court, Racine

Theresa F. Villar, 1523 92nd St., No. 113, Sturtevant

Tonya C. Evans (i), 8700 Citadel Terrace, Sturtevant

Two open seats, three-year term, no compensation

Kevin Bird (i), 33908 Cattail Drive

Aaron Melby, 2821 Circle Drive

Ryan Mueller Sr., 30612 Cedar Drive

Barry Schmaling (i), 300 Garfield St., Burlington

Two open seats, three-year term, $4,698 salary

Brett Hyde (i), S71 W14458 Hidden Creek Court, Muskego

Cassandra Baus (i), W194 S8187 Highland Park Drive, Muskego

Michael R. Jones, W139 S6591 Sherwood Circle, Muskego

Laurie B. Kontney, S75 W1526 Coventry Lane, Muskego

Two open seats, three-year term, $1,000 salary

Thomas Henningfeld (i) 2960 122nd St., Raymond

Keith Jacobson, 5200 Raynor Ave., Norway

Karl Winderl, 5415 N. Britton Road, Norway

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,200 salary except clerk for which salary is $2,400

Jillian Berman, Eight Mile Road (full address not provided)

Gwen Keller, 2529 76th St.

Janell Wise (i), 2157 43rd St.

Art Binhack, 1298 Waukesha Road

Two open seats, three-year term, $2,650 salary

Daniel Gruhn (i), 172 Mill Ave.

Stephanie Kurt, 125 13th Ave.

Laura Luedtke, 419 High Grove Court

Three open seats, three-year term, $4,800 salary

Michael Schoenfeld (i), 4400 Hampshire Hill, Norway

Jeffrey Santaga (i), 7622 Birch Lane, Waterford

Nancy Klemko (i), 2500 Deck Drive, Rochester

Kelly Datka, 12114 Five Mile Road

Two open seats, three-year term, $5,250 salary

Ryan Koncki (i), 646 Mohr Circle

Heather Sackman, 727 Bass Drive

Stephen Levas, 411 Whippletree Lane

