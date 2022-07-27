It’s relatively easy to request someone else’s absentee ballot. Is that an election 'vulnerability'?

If you have an internet connection, it is not particularly difficult to order someone else’s absentee ballot in Wisconsin. Doing that is a crime, just as it’s a crime to steal a TV from Walmart or order a credit card in someone else’s name, but it is not necessarily difficult.

Being able to actually cast the ballot in someone else’s name and not get caught by authorities is another matter entirely.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling on Wednesday afternoon issued a statement on Facebook aiming to bring light to this, alleging there are “vulnerabilities” in Wisconsin’s election system.

Elections officials quickly pushed back on the sheriff's claims, noting that the system to request ballots online via MyVote.WI.gov is practically identical to the system for requesting absentee ballots by mail, and that there has been no evidence presented that the alleged vulnerability has been used for votes to be illegally cast and counted.

“The fact that people can commit crimes doesn’t mean the system doesn’t work,” Ann Jacobs, one of three Democratic members of the six-person Wisconsin Elections Commission, said in a phone interview Wednesday evening.

‘Apparent vulnerabilities’

Here’s what the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is aiming to bring to public attention to:

If you know a registered voter’s legal name and date of birth, you can go to MyVote.WI.gov and request an absentee ballot in their name and request it be delivered to an address that does not match their registered address.

“No photo identification is needed,” the RCSO’s Facebook post stated, “and the requester can make a declaration of being indefinitely confined — thus, for the current and future elections, the requestor will be sent someone else’s ballot at the different address entered.”

Not addressed in the RCSO’s post is that this is only allowed if the individual’s government-issued voter ID is already on file with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, indicating they likely voted absentee before. If the individual’s ID is not on file, this would not work.

Also, if someone were to request another person’s absentee ballot and then vote in their name, the fraudster could be found out if the individual whose ballot was illegally requested tried to vote or looked up whether they requested a ballot via MyVote.WI.gov.

To ensure they would get away with it, the person who surreptitiously requested someone else’s ballot would need to know that the individual whose ballot they were stealing had no plans to vote but is still a registered voter with their voter ID on file.

No evidence has been presented that the potential for fraud the Sheriff’s Office highlighted Wednesday has actually been used to carry out election fraud.

The Sheriff’s Office called “for the immediate suspension of the function within MyVote Wisconsin where a person can request another’s absentee ballot and have it mailed to a different address, with or without showing any proper photo identification.” Likewise, the Sheriff’s Office said it “is calling for the immediate suspension of the function allowing for the declaration of being indefinitely confined, which allows for ballots to be sent to different addresses for ‘All future elections.’”

In a statement Wednesday, Schmaling said “I am disheartened by the apparent vulnerabilities in MyVote Wisconsin that are ripe for fraud, and everyone — no matter their political leanings — should join in requesting a thorough, statewide, investigation into this significant election integrity issue.”

The Sheriff’s Office said it has reached out to the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office and Wisconsin Elections Commission to investigate the matter. It does not appear that will happen.

“There is no indication of any vulnerability with the MyVote application," Riley Vetterkind, Wisconsin Elections Commission public information officer, said in an email Wednesday. "The idea that absentee ballot requests made online, via MyVote, are more susceptible to fraud is false. The MyVote web application requires a person to provide the same information he or she would provide if the person made the ballot request through traditional mail. MyVote does not make it any easier to commit voter fraud than requesting a ballot through the mail.”

Testing the theory

The Facebook post said that multiple individuals requested ballots on behalf of other people without their knowledge to test if there was a “vulnerability.” Those unidentified individuals are referred to as “complainants,” who then reported what they did to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the complainants, the RCSO said, “requested the ballot of two prominent government officials and numerous individuals from around the state. This complainant reported he was successful in ordering these ballots be sent to the complainant’s home because he knew these individuals’ dates of birth and without showing any form of photo identification.”

A screenshot from the MyVote website shared by the Sheriff's Office appears to show an Oak Creek voter named Michael having his ballot sent to the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Another complainant identified herself to The Journal Times. She is Adrianne Melby, a Burlington mom and conservative organizer. She thinks Joe Biden's 2020 election win should be thrown out and a new election should be held due to alleged irregularities.

Melby said she was "tinkering online" on the MyVote website "and wondering if I could get my own ballot without a photo ID." She learned she could. After some more "tinkering," it appeared she could request her dad's ballot to be delivered to her house — not his.

She said she asked a friend go to MyVote.WI.gov and see if the friend could attempt to request Melby's ballot and have it delivered to the friend's house. According to Melby, her friend mistakenly hit the "request ballot" button on the website after filling out Melby's information and actually requested the ballot; Melby said the friend had only intended to get to the final step but never actually request the ballot and thus risk breaking the law.

"It cannot be this easy to get somebody's ballot get delivered to their address," Melby recalled thinking to herself.

But, Melby said the absentee ballot arrived in her friend's mailbox three days later.

After the ballot arrived in her friend's mailbox, Melby said she immediately reported it to Schmaling. Melby said Schmaling told her she needn't be worried about criminal prosecution because the friend was requesting Melby's ballot at Melby's request.

WEC responds

Jacobs called it “astonishing” that the Racine County Sheriff’s Office is highlighting the reports of these complainants, as what they did could have been illegal.

“Requesting or attempting to vote an absentee ballot in the name of another person has long been and continues to be a crime. Under the law, a voter can request an absentee ballot for him or herself only," according to Vetterkind.

Vetterkind further explained: “Requests for absentee ballots made on MyVote generate an email to the respective voter’s municipal clerk, who then determines whether the voter has provided the necessary and correct information to receive an absentee ballot, including a photo ID. To receive an absentee ballot through the mail, a voter either must provide a copy of an acceptable photo ID or the clerk must check that one is on file for the voter from a previous request.”

“Once again," Jacobs said, "the Racine sheriff has embarrassed himself by making false claims of voting impropriety … If he understood Wisconsin’s election system, he would know the MyVote website works the exact same way as a paper request for an absentee ballot.”

According to Wisconsin state law, "If an elector who files an application (for an absentee ballot) no longer resides at the same address that is indicated on the application form, the elector shall so notify the municipal clerk." As such, the notification of the clerk of a change of address has been able to be carried out via MyVote. The statute relating to "methods for obtaining an absentee ballot" continues: "If a municipal clerk is notified by an elector that the elector's residence is changed to another municipality within this state, the clerk shall forward the request to the municipal clerk of that municipality and that municipal clerk shall honor the request." State law explicitly allows for applications for ballots to be submitted via "facsimile transmission or electronic mail," i.e. via fax machine, the internet or email.

‘Could it happen? Yes. It’s election fraud’

Tuesday afternoon, prior to the RCSO issuing its statement, a Journal Times reporter interviewed Racine City Clerk Tara Coolidge about this topic.

Coolidge said that what Schmaling brought to light Wednesday is possible. But, Coolidge also noted that it is possible to order a credit card under someone else’s name if you have their information — although more information is needed to order a credit card than to order a ballot, such as a social security number.

“Could it happen? Yes. It’s election fraud,” Coolidge said. “If they are caught, we obviously would refer to them to the district attorney for prosecution.”

Added Jacobs: “It’s also possible for me to walk into Walmart, grab a flat-screen TV and walk out the front door. It’s a crime either way.”

Elections officials, as well as advocates for expanding voting access, argue the relative risks of potential voter fraud via mail-in voting are outweighed by making it easy for all adult citizens to vote.

Those who have disabilities, are poor or work more demanding jobs — or are employed in places that require a significant commute from home — are more likely to be disenfranchised should it become more difficult to vote absentee.

“People need to stop attacking our safe, fair and effective voting system and instead focus on the people who are trying to prevent us from voting — and I consider him (Schmaling) one of them,” Jacobs said.

Public response Within minutes of the sheriff’s statement being posted on Facebook, those questioning the validity of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win over Donald Trump began chiming in. “Right here is a great example of the cheating that went on..people open your eyes! I guess the non believers will only get it when it happens to them. (sic),” wrote one person on Facebook whose comment received more than 75 likes in less than six hours. “And people will go after Trump when he says the 2020 election results were stolen. Thanks to Racine County Sheriffs Office for bringing this up. Such a fantastic job from your outfit. Elections are supposed to be fair (sic),” stated another comment with more than 45 positive reactions. A minority of respondents criticized what the Sheriff's Office had said. One called it "a bunch of alarmist hype." In more than two hours, that comment got just two likes. There is no evidence that Trump received more votes than Biden in Wisconsin in the 2020 election, nor is there any evidence that drop boxes — now ruled illegal by the Wisconsin Supreme Court — were used more-often by Democratic voters and Republican voters. The number of election fraud cases prosecuted in Wisconsin in 2020 are in line with prior years. Wisconsin Watch reported that “Local elections clerks in Wisconsin referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 general election, out of 3.3 million ballots cast.” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling has not said the 2020 election should be overturned, but he and Racine County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael Luell have each publicly said illegalities occurred during the election. Luell led a nearly yearlong investigation into voting in Wisconsin nursing homes. After that investigation was made public, Schmaling called for charges to be filed against the Wisconsin Elections Commission members who voted, ahead of the 2020 presidential election, to suspend enforcement of a law that requires “Special Voting Deputies” to go into nursing homes to execute the vote. WEC said suspending enforcement of the law, which the commission did not explicitly legally have the authority to do, was necessary due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as SVDs likely would not have been granted access to nursing homes anyway because of COVID-19 protocols. No prosecutors have filed charges as a result of the investigation. District Attorney Patricia Hanson said she agrees that what the WEC did in 2020 was illegal, but that she does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute.