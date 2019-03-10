WATERFORD — Four candidates are running for three at-large seats on the Waterford Village Board.
Three incumbents — Tamara Pollnow, Kathy Nargis and Troy McReynolds — are being challenged by newcomer Pat Goldammer. Voters will decide April 2.
Village trustees are paid $5,400 per year plus $40 per meeting attended during their two-year term.
All four candidates were contacted by The Journal Times to respond to a written questionnaire. Pollnow, Nargis and McReynolds provided answers, but Goldammer did not respond to multiple phone calls made over the course of several weeks.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
What motivated you to run for office?
Pollnow: When my youngest child was 3, she required medical attention in the early morning hours. I was relieved and stunned when over 70 volunteers showed up to my home to help her. This motivated me to become involved in public service and drove me to help our first responders. Over my last term, public safety has been a priority. The village now has the majority of response times under two minutes and we have lifesaving paramedic services.
Nargis: I've decided to run for re-election because during my first term I've become passionate about our village. Our community is and will continue to be going through a lot of change. I truly want to be part of ensuring this happens in a fiscally responsible way. I bring with me good listening and decisive skills that allow me to help lead and act effectively.
McReynolds: Serving on the Village Board of Waterford since August 2017 has been an awesome experience. When I first joined the board, there were staff retention issues. I was part of the team that helped hire and put in place an outstanding village staff that works to serve the Village of Waterford. My involvement in the hiring process of our new village administrator has delivered our community a great vision to move Waterford forward. Having owned and managed two businesses in Waterford has allowed me the opportunity to develop relationships with many residents and business owners. The strengths I bring to the Village Board are the ability to work with other board members, the ability to problem solve through listening to all concerns and creating sound measures to address issues.
What issues are facing Waterford and how do you propose to work through them? What are your goals if elected?
Pollnow: The village’s population growth over the past few years has added additional demands on the budget. Economic development is a key component in any community striving for growth. We are focused on bringing activities to Waterford to promote business and growth. We have developed a strategic plan to review our resources to determine if there are more cost-efficient ways to manage our departments or services.
I intend to be diligent in researching the community’s needs and how to meet those needs in the most cost-effective manner. The Board of Trustees has been working on prioritizing our community’s projects with minimal tax increases. My desire is to continue my commitment to the board and be a conduit for ideas and community involvement. I have personally recruited several community members to serve on different committees. I hope to continue to have the privilege to serve this wonderful community as village trustee.
Nargis: The board and community members have spent many hours creating Vision 2018. This vision will carry us forward for at least the next 10 years and will enhance the character of our village. We have begun purchasing land to attract new businesses to our area and bring more life to our Downtown.
Our excellent schools are a true asset and we are continuing to talk with developers to build more homes in our community. All of this will take time and careful watch to ensure we are making the best decisions for our taxpayers. If re-elected, I promise to keep that watchful eye on the decisions being made. I encourage residents to get involved in our community. Come to our bi-monthly board meetings or watch it live on Facebook. Your opinions matter to me and I can be contacted at knargis@waterfordwi.org.
McReynolds: Waterford is in a very unique situation currently with the strategic plan that was developed by our current board. This plan was put together with much input from residents and business owners. It is a plan that will better Waterford for many years to come. My goal is to see this strategic plan through and make necessary changes if they arise.
Being fiscally conservative, it is also a priority of mine to keep taxes under control while still providing the services our residents expect and deserve. Another major goal of mine is to see both commercial and residential development take place within our village. With a stronger emphasis on commercial development, this will increase a much-needed tax base to help alleviate the tax burden on our existing residents. It would be my pleasure to serve the Village of Waterford residents for another two years.
