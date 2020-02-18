Incumbent Theresa Meyer to face Casey Kemper in April 7 Burlington City Council race

BURLINGTON — Voters Tuesday whittled down their options for District 1 alderman from four to two candidates who will go on to the April 7 general election.
With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results from Tuesday's primary showed incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, topping the four-way race with 89 votes. In the April election, she will face Casey Kemper, a school art teacher, who came in second with 68 votes.
Eliminated from contention were: Jonathan Schroeder, a highway maintenance worker, who came in third with 65 votes; and Joann Koenecke, a civic volunteer, who finished last with 55 votes.
The District 1 aldermanic contest is the only contested race for the City of Burlington municipal government this spring.
In Burlington, there are two aldermen for each of the city's four aldermanic districts; one elected in even years and the other in odd years. Aldermen are elected for two-year terms and earn $3,600 annually.