Incumbent Theresa Meyer to face Casey Kemper in April 7 Burlington City Council race
Incumbent Theresa Meyer to face Casey Kemper in April 7 Burlington City Council race

BURLINGTON — Voters Tuesday whittled down their options for District 1 alderman from four to two candidates who will go on to the April 7 general election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, unofficial results from Tuesday's primary showed incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, topping the four-way race with 89 votes. In the April election, she will face Casey Kemper, a school art teacher, who came in second with 68 votes.

Eliminated from contention were: Jonathan Schroeder, a highway maintenance worker, who came in third with 65 votes; and Joann Koenecke, a civic volunteer, who finished last with 55 votes.

The District 1 aldermanic contest is the only contested race for the City of Burlington municipal government this spring. 

In Burlington, there are two aldermen for each of the city's four aldermanic districts; one elected in even years and the other in odd years. Aldermen are elected for two-year terms and earn $3,600 annually.

+1 
Theresa Meyer, Burlington City Council candidate, 2020

Meyer
+1 
Casey Kemper, Burlington City Council candidate, 2020

Kemper
Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

