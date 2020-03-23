Incumbent Theresa Meyer faces Casey Kemper in Burlington's only contested City Council race

BURLINGTON — The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, is being challenged by Casey Kemper, a school art teacher.

Out of the four candidates on the Feb. 18 primary ballot, Meyer came in first with 89 votes and Kemper came in second with 68. The two other candidates who are not going on to the general spring election were highway maintenance worker Jonathan Schroeder, who received 65 votes, and civic volunteer Joann Koenecke, who received 55.

District 1 is the only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring. Mayor Jeannie Hefty, Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin and Aldermen Ryan Heft, Steven Rauch and Tom Preusker are all running unopposed.

In Burlington, there are two aldermen for each of the city's four aldermanic districts; one elected in even years and the other in odd years. Aldermen are elected for two-year terms and earn $3,600 per year.

What motivated you to run for office and what would be your priorities if elected?