You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Incumbent Theresa Meyer faces Casey Kemper in Burlington's only contested City Council race
0 comments
Burlington City Council

Incumbent Theresa Meyer faces Casey Kemper in Burlington's only contested City Council race

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring is in District 1, where incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran, is being challenged by Casey Kemper, a school art teacher.

Out of the four candidates on the Feb. 18 primary ballot, Meyer came in first with 89 votes and Kemper came in second with 68. The two other candidates who are not going on to the general spring election were highway maintenance worker Jonathan Schroeder, who received 65 votes, and civic volunteer Joann Koenecke, who received 55.

District 1 is the only contested race in the City of Burlington this spring. Mayor Jeannie Hefty, Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin and Aldermen Ryan Heft, Steven Rauch and Tom Preusker are all running unopposed.

In Burlington, there are two aldermen for each of the city's four aldermanic districts; one elected in even years and the other in odd years. Aldermen are elected for two-year terms and earn $3,600 per year.

What motivated you to run for office and what would be your priorities if elected?

Meyer: I returned to Burlington — my hometown — after retiring from the Air Force in 2016. I've held the community dear to me because the people and values fueled my success. I wanted to serve in a significant way, so I ran for alderman. I've been involved in Downtown upgrades and will continue that effort as a priority.

When the Rescue Squad's viability became questionable, my expertise in EMS and healthcare were an asset, and I will continue to monitor the new arrangement to improve our EMS capabilities. I'll assist my colleagues in making Burlington an attractive place for business, tourism, and new residents.

Kemper: It would be a great privilege to serve the same community I grew up in. I love working and living in Burlington and want to share that with others. It has been great watching the number of small businesses and recreational opportunities increase over the years.

If I were elected, my priorities would be to continue to support that type of progress. I want to help create an inclusive community where all different beliefs and interests can work together for positivity. Burlington Proud!

+1 
Theresa Meyer, Burlington City Council candidate, 2020

Meyer
+1 
Casey Kemper, Burlington City Council candidate, 2020

Kemper

Casey Kemper

AGE: 29

ADDRESS: 132 S. Spring St.

OCCUPATION: Elementary art teacher

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: N/A

EDUCATION: Bachelor's degree in art education (K-12), University of Wisconsin-River Falls

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: N/A

Theresa Meyer

AGE: 52

ADDRESS: 2224 Ravenswood Road

OCCUPATION: English teacher/30-year United States Air Force veteran (retired in 2016)

ELECTED OFFICES HELD: One term as 1st District alderman

EDUCATION: Bachelor's in English, master's in English, master's in education and instruction (UW-Milwaukee), associate's degree in allied health science, associate's degree in military instruction

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: Co-founded women's military organization while on active duty, support various church and Catholic Central High School fundraisers and community service events.

More election coverage online

For more reports about and profiles of the candidates in the April 7 election, go online to journaltimes.com and search for 2020 Election Guide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News