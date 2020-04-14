You are the owner of this article.
Incumbent Theresa Meyer defends seat on Burlington City Council, wins by 11 votes
BURLINGTON — Incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer of the First District defended her seat in a tight race against challenger Casey Kemper.

Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran received 261 votes while Kemper, an art teacher, received 250.

Meyer said that, like many other teachers who have had to transition to online learning, she has been distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic and not focused on campaigning.

"I was not able to campaign the way I’d like; I didn’t get to talk to anybody or go door-to-door," she said. "I was confident that my responses in the (local press) were pretty good and that people seem to trust me and know that I’m in this to serve the community."

In a message address to the Burlington community, Casey Kemper commented on the fact that the election was determined by 11 votes.

"Every vote really counts, and in these unprecedented times I am grateful for each one I received," Kemper wrote. "I believe the importance of an inclusive community has never been more crucial. In the coming months we need to do all we can to support our neighbors and small businesses."

Kemper also stated that he wished Meyer, "nothing but the best" and that he did plan on running for public office again in the future.

Meyer said that she feels that her first term had a steep learning curve and now that she's been elected for a second term, she's, "motivated to work harder."

"I'm really excited and humbled to continue the work we've been doing," she said. 

District 1 was the only contested race in the City of Burlington on April 7. Mayor Jeannie Hefty, Municipal Judge Kelly Iselin and Aldermen Ryan Heft, Steven Rauch and Tom Preusker all ran unopposed.

Theresa Meyer, Burlington City Council candidate, 2020

Meyer
Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

