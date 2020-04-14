Incumbent Theresa Meyer defends seat on Burlington City Council, wins by 11 votes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Incumbent Alderman Theresa Meyer of the First District defended her seat in a tight race against challenger Casey Kemper.

Meyer, an English teacher and retired Air Force veteran received 261 votes while Kemper, an art teacher, received 250.

Meyer said that, like many other teachers who have had to transition to online learning, she has been distracted by the COVID-19 pandemic and not focused on campaigning.

"I was not able to campaign the way I’d like; I didn’t get to talk to anybody or go door-to-door," she said. "I was confident that my responses in the (local press) were pretty good and that people seem to trust me and know that I’m in this to serve the community."

In a message address to the Burlington community, Casey Kemper commented on the fact that the election was determined by 11 votes.

"Every vote really counts, and in these unprecedented times I am grateful for each one I received," Kemper wrote. "I believe the importance of an inclusive community has never been more crucial. In the coming months we need to do all we can to support our neighbors and small businesses."