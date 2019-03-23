RACINE — Two well-known names will be on the April 2 ballot for Racine City Council District 5. Incumbent Steve Smetana, who was first elected in 2015, is running against local teacher and former teachers’ union president Jen Levie.
The district runs roughly from Lake Michigan on the east to the railroad tracks west of Douglas Avenue on the west, and from Melvin Avenue on the north to English Street on the south. To see a map of the district, go online to: www.cityofracine.org/CityAlderman/
Racine aldermen serve two-year terms with an annual salary of $6,899.
The candidates provided some information on their backgrounds and insights into why they are running. The election will be on April 2.
What do you think about the general direction the city is taking?
Levie: Generally positive. The city has increased services and funding for development in key business districts, begun a microenterprise revolving loan fund for owner-operated businesses in Racine, highlighted the need to protect our water quality, initiated partnerships with state to expand job apprenticeship programs and revised Chapter.62 in the City Code to protect against gender or sexual orientation discrimination.
Smetana: I am hopeful in my belief that the City of Racine is headed in a positive direction. We, as a city, will be preparing and adjusting ourselves as the Foxconn project develops. Due to the magnitude of this project, we will be facing many challenges with our city in the years to come. My hope is that we keep our integrity in the city and remain positive about our future.
What do you think about the city’s recent actions on marijuana possession? Specifically, what do you think about the City Council’s recent marijuana directive ordering the Racine Police Department to issue citations, rather than charges, for first time possession offenses for less than 25 grams?
Levie: Our city’s direction is positive. It reflects broader public opinion to decriminalize this offense. Too many young people are caught up in the criminal justice system after being charged with possession of small amounts of marijuana. A criminal record limits access to opportunities like jobs, education and housing. City government should expand opportunities for Racine youth — not limit them.
Smetana: I disagree with the council action on marijuana possession. On the directive, I also disagree with that action because currently marijuana is still illegal. And although moving forward that may change, currently, we as a Council should be supporting and allowing the Racine Police department to effectively do their jobs.
How would you like to see the city address poverty and high unemployment?
Levie: Invest in our children. Support safe neighborhoods. Expand reading and literacy programs for children and adults at the Racine Public Library. Support the Racine Literacy Council. Work with state partners to expand youth apprenticeship programs and educational programs at our community centers. Promote green-energy installation projects in public buildings and residential properties to save money, creating 21st-century jobs.
Smetana: I would like to see more job training opportunities within the city. Also, I would encourage people to take advantage of further educational and job training opportunities, such as UW-Parkside Promise Plus Program, Gateway Technical College and First Choice Pre-Apprentice Program.
How would you like to see the city handle transparency in local government?
Levie: Transparency promotes confidence in government at all levels. I support all city council meetings being recorded and available to the public. All items that require council action should be publicized well in advance and allow for public input. Personnel issues, by law, may have to be discussed in closed executive session to protect privacy.
Smetana: All city business should be public! I believe the city should be an open book. As officials and representatives, we are elected to provide transparency and build trust in what we do for our city and our constituents. All standing committee meetings should be televised to better inform the citizens of Racine. Going forward, I would like to see the city start modeling this format.
What do you think is the most important issue facing the city and how will you help address it?
Levie: Providing a higher quality of life for all in Racine is key. Our family zoo, pristine beaches, and diverse community activities enhance our lives. Protecting our community’s air and water quality, improving housing infrastructure, supporting sustainable economic development that provides equitable access to jobs, and delivering valued, efficient city services contribute to achieving this quality of life.
Smetana: As a strong advocate for the citizens of Racine, I will always put the needs of my community before politics. While I cannot pinpoint one issue, I recognize that the city has several issues facing it. Some of the issues include high unemployment, poverty, and transparency in the city government and fiscal responsibility. As a strong advocate, I will continue to work on these issues through open dialog communicated with the public and Common Council.
